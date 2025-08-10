Israel faces growing global condemnation over military expansion in Gaza

Palestinians collect humanitarian aid packages from the United Arab Emirates after they were airdropped into Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

By WAFAA SHURAFA, SAM METZ and SAMY MAGDY

International condemnation grew Saturday over Israel's decision for a military takeover of Gaza City, while little appeared to change immediately on the ground in the territory shattered by 22 months of war.

Health officials said that 11 Palestinians seeking aid were shot dead, and 11 adults died of malnutrition-related causes in the past 24 hours.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff was expected to meet with Qatar’s prime minister in Spain on Saturday to discuss a new proposal to end the war, according to two officials familiar with the talks, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak with the media.

Mediators Egypt and Qatar are preparing a new ceasefire framework that would include the release of all hostages — dead and alive — in one go in return for the war’s end and the withdrawal of Israeli forces, two Arab officials have told The Associated Press.

Families of hostages were rallying again Saturday evening to pressure the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid new fears over the 50 remaining hostages, with 20 of them thought to be alive and struggling.

“The living will be murdered and the fallen will be lost forever” if the offensive goes ahead, said Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is held in Gaza. She called on Israelis to “help us save the hostages, the soldiers and the state of Israel ... Shut the country down.”

A joint statement by nine countries including Germany, Britain, France and Canada said that the “strongly reject” Israel's decision for the large-scale military operation, saying it will worsen the “catastrophic humanitarian situation," endanger hostages and further risk mass displacement. They said any attempts at annexation or settlement in Gaza violate international law.

A separate statement by more than 20 countries including ceasefire mediators Egypt and Qatar along with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates called Israel's decision a “dangerous and unacceptable escalation.” Meanwhile, Russia said Israel's plan will aggravate the “already extremely dramatic situation” in Gaza.

The U.N. Security Council planned an emergency meeting Sunday. And Germany has said it won’t authorize any exports of military equipment to Israel that could be used in Gaza until further notice.

Officials at Nasser and Awda hospitals said that Israeli forces killed at least 11 people seeking aid in southern and central Gaza. Some had been waiting for aid trucks, while others had been approaching aid distribution points.

Israel’s military denied opening fire and said that it was unaware of the incidents. The military secures routes leading to distribution sites run by the Israeli-backed and U.S.-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two witnesses told the AP that Israeli troops fired toward crowds approaching a GHF distribution site on foot in the Netzarim corridor, a military zone that bisects Gaza. One witness, Ramadan Gaber, said that snipers and tanks fired on aid-seekers, forcing them to retreat.

In Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, some aid-seekers cheered the latest airdrops of aid. Hundreds of people rushed to grab what they could, though many have called the process degrading. Aid organizations have called airdrops expensive, insufficient and potentially dangerous for people on the ground.

Israel's military said that at least 106 packages of aid were airdropped Saturday as Italy and Greece joined the multicountry effort for the first time. Footage from Italy's defense ministry showed not only packages being parachuted over Gaza but the dry and devastated landscape below.

“This way is not for humans, it is for animals,” said one man at the scene, Mahmoud Hawila, who said he was stabbed while trying to secure an airdropped package.

Barefoot children collected rice, pasta and lentils that had spilled from packages onto the ground.

The United Nations and partners, whose existing aid delivery system has been criticized by Israel, has called repeatedly for more of the trucks waiting outside Gaza to be allowed not just into the territory, but safely to destinations inside it for distribution.

Gaza's Health Ministry said that 11 more adults died of malnutrition-related causes over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 114 since it began counting such adult deaths in late June. It said that 98 children have died of malnutrition-related causes since the war began with the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, with militants killing around 1,200 people and abducting 251.

Israel is “forcing Palestinians into a state of near-starvation to the point that they abandon their land voluntarily," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a news conference in Egypt.

The toll from hunger isn't included in the ministry's death toll of 61,300 Palestinians in the war. The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals, doesn't distinguish between fighters or civilians, but says around half of the dead have been women and children. The U.N. and independent experts consider it the most reliable source on war casualties.

Israel disputes the ministry's figures, but hasn't provided its own.

