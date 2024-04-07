Israel finds the body of a hostage killed in Gaza, while talks will resume on a cease-fire

Israel's military said Saturday it had recovered the body of a 47-year-old farmer who was held hostage in Gaza, while negotiators prepared for another round of talks Sunday on brokering a cease-fire and securing the release of the remaining hostages, six months into the war.
Israel's army said it found the body of Elad Katzir and believed he was killed in January by militants with Islamic Jihad, one of the groups that entered southern Israel in the Oct. 7 attack, killed more than 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages. Katzir was abducted from Nir Oz, a border community that suffered some of the heaviest losses.
The discovery renewed pressure on Israel's government for a deal to get the remaining hostages freed, and thousands gathered in Tel Aviv to call for a deal as well as early elections. Hostages' families have long feared time is running out. At least 36 hostages have been confirmed dead. About half of the original number have been released.
“He could have been saved if a deal had happened in time," Katzir’s sister Carmit said in a statement. "Our leadership is cowardly and driven by political considerations, and that is why (a deal) did not happen.”
Israelis are divided on the approach by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government. A week ago, tens of thousands of Israelis thronged central Jerusalem in the largest anti-government protest since the war began.
Inside Gaza, the toll of Israel’s offensive is measured in tens of thousands of deaths and more than a million Palestinians displaced.
“We have arrived at a terrible milestone,” the U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement marking six months and noting “the immediate prospect of a shameful man-made famine.” He called the prospect of further escalation in Gaza “unconscionable.”
Cease-fire negotiations will resume Sunday, according to an Egyptian official and Egypt’s state-owned Al Qahera TV. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the talks.
U.S. President Joe Biden has sent CIA Director Bill Burns to Egypt. A Hamas delegation will arrive Sunday to join the talks, the militant group said.
Hamas has insisted on linking a phased end to the war to any agreement releasing hostages. It has said it will agree to release 40 as part of an initial six-week cease-fire deal that would include the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. Hamas also seeks the return of displaced people to devastated northern Gaza and more aid.
Israel has offered to allow 2,000 displaced Palestinians — mainly women, children and older people — to the north daily during a six-week cease-fire.
The talks come days after international condemnation of Israeli airstrikes that killed seven humanitarian workers with the World Central Kitchen charity. The Israeli military described it as a tragic error. Aid groups said the mistake is hardly an anomaly. The U.N. says at least 190 aid workers were killed in Gaza through the end of March.
Some Israel allies now consider halting arms sales. Biden warned Netanyahu that future U.S. support for the war depends on swift implementation of new steps to protect civilians and aid workers.
“We need security guarantees for us as humanitarians but also for the people we serve,” said Marika Guderian with the World Food Program, speaking inside Gaza.
The killings halted aid deliveries on a crucial new sea route for aid directly to Gaza as the U.N. and partners warn of “imminent famine” for 1.1 million people, or half the population. The humanitarian group Oxfam says people in northern Gaza are surviving on an average of 245 calories a day.
In Jabaliya, a refugee camp near Gaza City, families scrounged in the rubble for mallow leaves to make a thin broth to break the daily Ramadan fast. “Life has become miserable. They (daughters) tell me, ‘Father, you are feeding us mallow, mallow, mallow every day. We want to eat fish, chicken, canned food. We are craving eggs, or anything,’” said Wael Attar. They shelter in a school as part of the 1.7 million people displaced in Gaza.
Israel has promised to open more border crossings into Gaza and increase the flow of aid. The U.N. says that in March, 85% of trucks with food aid were denied or impeded.
The death toll from the war in Gaza is 33,137, the territory's Health Ministry said. Its toll doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants, but it has said women and children make up the majority of the dead.
The ministry said the bodies of 46 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes had been brought to hospitals in the past 24 hours — the lowest daily tally in months.
Israel blames Hamas for civilian deaths in Gaza, accusing it of operating in residential communities and public areas like hospitals.
The U.N. said it finally gained access to Gaza's largest hospital, Shifa, following a dayslong Israeli raid and found what the head of the World Health Organization called “an empty shell,” with most buildings destroyed. The WHO said numerous shallow graves, and many partially buried bodies, were found just outside the emergency department after the Israeli siege.
The destruction of Shifa and the main hospital in southern Gaza, Nasser, “has broken the backbone of the already ailing health system,” the WHO said.
Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah now holds more than half of the territory's 2.3 million people, and Israel's vow to carry out a ground offensive there has caused weeks of dread and warnings even from Israel's top ally, the United States.
Gobshite
A geriatric alco makes global decisions ?
sakurasuki
How do we know it's not caused by friendly fire from occupier, it happened in the past, shoot them ask later.
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israeli-inquiry-finds-oct-7-hostage-likely-killed-by-friendly-fire-2024-04-05/
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20231212-one-fifth-of-israel-soldiers-deaths-in-gaza-result-from-friendly-fire-occupation-forces-report/
.
If occupier did that to their own, can you imagine what they do to suppressed people?
Aly Rustom
sakurasuki
exactly. well said
TaiwanIsNotChina
So how did that happen from simple resistance fighters?
kurisupisu
We will never know how many Israelis have been killed by ‘friendly fire’
I suspect the number is not insignificant though…
Sanjinosebleed
34000 slaughtered!
7000 missing beneath the rubble!
70000 wounded with missing limbs and severe injuries!
A population of 2 million being starved and displaced on purpose!
Assassinations of journalists and aid workers!
War crimes and genocide on a daily basis yet countries are still supplying weapons to this genocidal regime?? Absolutely beggars belief!
JboneInTheZone
Because there’s 0 evidence to suggest that’s what happened.
John-San
It not friendly fire. It a tactic employed by the IDF terrorist and brought back to life on the morning go 07/10. it is called the Hannibal Directive. Look it up https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hannibal_Directive. There is plenty of video and jewish and non jewish statement supporting this as prove that the IDF were responsible for the 1200 murdered on the 07/10. Also the IDF do not go near dead bodies even if they are IDF dead bodies in fear that they are boobytrapped. So more lies from this uncivil mob of religious zealots. I posted about how the IDF refuse to retrieve IDF dead and allow stay dogs to chew on the dead bodies. This would never happen in any other civil Army. Ever the Taliban would retrieve their dead comrades for burial.
WoodyLee
Is is now up to the Israeli's to SAVE Israel from Netanyahu and his blood thirsty land thieves war mongers.
The ball is in your court, NO ONE can save you from these monsters but yourselves.
WoodyLee
Yes Mam, him and thousands others could have been saved if these Cowards hiding in their Fortresses on both sides decide they had enough blood and enough is enough.
Hamas leadership and Netanyahu with his war mongers should be put on trial as soon as this war ends.
carpslidy
What Isreal is doing is nothing short of ethnic cleansing
The lack of outrage from middle eastern countries in particular is shocking
John-San
Woodylee: It been proven in the ICJ that Israel has been committing Apartheid and genocide that started Hamas counter offensive. Therefore Hamas were force to respond and will be proven innocent when war crimes trails start. Hamas welcome these trails if they ever do go ahead because Israel will refuses to obey international law and will continue with Help from the USA with the genocide. The USA will veto any punishment of Israel or abstain and claim it as non binding as they did recently.
Antiquesaving
This entire problem was created by Europeans and the USA!
Hamas may not be good but it is the creation of Israel, Europe and the USA!
The Media and many here say Hamas as well as previous Palestinian groups groups "attacked" Israel but one can look at it in another way, they attacked occupiers of their land!
We keep hearing that Israel is a recognized Nation/country but how, by who and under what conditions?
Well simple, by the USA and Europe that pushed the issue and pushed others to do so!
Imagine a group of people arrive in your country, claim they own the land because thousands of years ago they say they came from there and then proceed to take it by force!
We have a war in Europe going on with exactly that claim but not thousands of years ago claim but a few decades, we have a certain country nearby Japan using the same excuse to try an expand it's territory including claiming Japanese territory and making the same claims that these Japanese lands and seas are theirs because thousands of years ago they claimed it!
So if you agree these European had the right to "return" to the middle East and take Arab land from those living there, then you need to accept that the others in this world have the same right, that means the territory taken in the war in Europe, and the possible taking of Japanese territory in the south!
Welcome to the can of worms opened by Europeans and the USA!
u_s__reamer
Genocides don't need gas-chambers. Gaza will be writ large on Eretz Israel's epitaph. The world will never forget this atrocity perpetrated by Netanyahu and his ilk and their enablers and cheerleaders. May God forgive them - millions of us won't.
Aly Rustom
exactly.
I agree. Their hands are every bit as bloody as Israel's- particularly Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi
JboneInTheZone
They attacked and killed civilians who has nothing to do with the initial settlement of the Israeli state
Palestine was never a country
JboneInTheZone
This is a complete conspiracy theory with literally 0 evidence to support it
GuruMick
Israel has drone and plane surveillance over the entirety of Gaza.
The 7 aid deaths/murders occurred by drone strike at night.
Super accurate targeting.
My question is , given the surveillance, where are the pictures of Hamas raiding aid trucks and stealing food ?
Answer...didnt happen....just another lie in the propaganda war Israel wages.
YeahRight
The only talks should be about when the terrorist Hamas returns all hostages and completely surrenders. Until then, Hamas will be the sole target. If Hamas puts innocent Palestinians in harms way, that's on them.
zibala
Another innocent death that is the fault of Hamas.
Hamas massacred almost 2000 civilians in one day, shoots civilians in Gaza who try to evacuate, steals aid from the trucks Israel allows to enter for humanitarian purposes, and still keeps hostages captive such as infants and toddlers.
There's no question why Israel must continue with its self-defense and rescue efforts, no matter the costs.
It would help, of course, if the people of Gaza joined together to pressure Hamas to release the hostages.
Aly Rustom
Israel is the one doing the killing
No they didn't. When did they kill 2000 civilians??
Antiquesaving
In his imagination like the imaginary god that gave them the right to take someone else's land!
zibala
If you read the headline, you'll see the Islamic extremist terrorists are still holding hostages and killing them:
A massacre denier.
Ok, Israel hasn't killed 30,000 Palestinian Arabs. The Hamas Health Ministry is full of lies and is just looking for sympathy because historically Israel has defeated entire Arab countries that have tried to invade Israel, like that sorry-state Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan---and seven other Arab countries.
zibala
Aerial Footage Shows Hamas Fighters Beating Gazans, Stealing Humanitarian Aid From Trucks
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/aerial-footage-shows-hamas-fighters-beating-gazans-stealing-humanitarian-aid-from-truck-idf-says/ar-AA1lhTCH
Aly Rustom
The criminals? Including the murderers?
Remember when I told you this yesterday? Let's see how many more end up dead.
And now we are now seeing Syria's allies carrying out missions against Israel in the Golan Heights too. Israel wants to bomb with impunity? 2 can play that game.
Well then stop complaining about Oct 7 if its a war.
Its a genocide perpetrated by the terrorist state of Israel.
Aly Rustom
Answer the question. When did they kill 2000 civilians? give me a date.
John-San
Antiquesaving. This so call attack is refer to as a counter offensive when you have illegal occupation and a apartheid system imposed of a race of people.
Carmit should be reflecting on how this all happen. Her and her follow Israeli have been endorsing the Apartheid governments and their ethic cleaning and their appalling action on the Palestinian for decades. Why wasn't she and her follow Israeli not out side their Parliament protesting for the release of the 10,000,s Palestinian hostages and the end to the apartheid system and a one state one vote solution before this counter offensive happen? It was only a matter of time before a counter offensive would occur. Now she wants to blame their politicians the same political parties they place in power through democratic election. You reap what you sow.
Alfie Noakes
The RAF had a Shadow R1 spy plane in the air over Gaza when the WCK aid workers were murdered. Three of the murdered aid workers were British...
Speaking of repellent beyond words, the IDF is right now bombing south Lebanon villages with white phosphorus. Genocide of civilians in Gaza and the bombardment of civilians in Lebanon; Israel isn't a country anymore, it's just a psychopathic terrorist entity.
Aly Rustom
Members of Hamas reportedly beat Gazan civilians and stole from humanitarian aid trucks, according to a statement from the Israeli Defense Forces’ Arabic language spokesperson Avichay Adraee.
So this is according to the IDF? The same IDF that lied about the 40 beheaded babies?
Aly Rustom
Israel can't even beat Hamas
Aly Rustom
How do you know that hostage was not killed by Israeli airstrikes?
Antiquesaving
I don't often agree with many of your comments and conspiracy theories, but the reality is Israel is a racist apartheid regime and not a democracy as we are continually told.
A simple look at the government makes that clear!
21% of the population (actual Israeli citizens) is Arab but only 3% of the elected officials are Arab, there has never been a single Israeli cabinet minister that was from the Arab community, even the "Ministerial Committee for Issues in the Arab Community, has 21 members and until 2023 zero Arab members, in 2023 the first ever Arab was added to the committee but only as a "non voting " member!
So how can a country be called a" democracy " when it denies over 20% of it's citizens fair representation?
Antiquesaving
And why did they attack Israel?
Could it be because a bunch of Europeans, armed and supplied by Europe and the USA invaded and stole Arab lands and force expelled entire communities into refugee camps in other countries?
Allowing the Europeans to take Arab land under the fake "right to return" based on false history of 2000 years ago, opened the Pandora's box to every other group to make similar claims!
Russia can claim Ukraine, China can claim parts of Vietnam, the Philippines, Okinawa, etc...why not? Europeans did the same in Palestine and got recognized !
GuruMick
Zibala...the video is described by the IDF as Hamas stealing food...it is inconclusive ...certainly only a pick up truck and not a lorry is seen in the video.
Same page on google has the CNN headline
"Video shows IDF BURNING food "
At least Hamas eats the food.
wallace
Strange because Israel puts the figure at 1200.