Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A watchtower near the Israeli border fence with Syria in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on February 9, 2022 Photo: AFP
world

Israel hits missile targets in Syria

0 Comments
JERUSALEM

Israel launched strikes against targets in Syria early Wednesday, hitting anti-aircraft batteries in response to a missile fired from Syria, the military said.

Sirens were sounded in the northern Israeli Arab city of Umm Al-Fahm after the Syrian missile launch but it exploded in mid-air, the Israel Defense Forces tweeted.

"In response to the anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria earlier tonight, we just struck surface-to-air missile targets in Syria, including radar & anti-aircraft batteries," the military said.

Syrian state media said the country's air defenses had been activated against Israeli fire "in the vicinity of Damascus".

Citing a military source, the media said Israeli aerial attacks began shortly before 1:00 am and were accompanied at 1:10 am by surface-to-surface missile strikes "from the direction of the occupied Golan".

"Our aerial defenses confronted the enemy's missiles and shot some of them down," the Syrian news agency SANA said.

SANA said one soldier was killed and five others wounded, "along with material damage".

Israel rarely comments on the air strikes it carries out in Syria but has said repeatedly it will not allow its arch foe Iran to extend its footprint in the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, Syria's foreign ministry condemned the "cowardly" Israeli strikes, saying they caused death and injury to several Syrian soldiers, without specifying a count.

"The Syrian government has the right to resort to all legitimate means to respond", said the statement carried by SANA. It warned Israel and its allies that they would be held responsible for the attack's "dangerous repercussions".

Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory, targeting government positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and fighters of the Shiite militant movement Hezbollah.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

6 DIY Japanese Arts and Crafts You Can Try at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Visit to Iwate Prefecture Offers Visitors the Perfect Blend of Nature, Culture and History

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrate With a Nutty Valentine’s Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Alternative Paths in Wakayama: Foreigners Making Homes in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does JLPT Level Affect Salary and Job Prospects in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot on Location: A Quest for Kurosawa

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog