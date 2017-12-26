Israel in touch with 10 countries over embassy moves

Israel is in touch with "at least 10 countries" over the possible transfer of their embassies to Jerusalem after the United States recognised the city as Israel's capital, a deputy minister said Monday.
"We are in contact with at least 10 countries, some of them in Europe" to discuss the move, deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely told public radio.
She spoke a day after Guatemala said it would move its embassy to the city, a move slammed by Palestinian officials as "shameful".
Hotovely said U.S. President Donald Trump's statement would "trigger a wave" of such moves.
"So far we have only seen the beginning," she said.
Hotovely did not name the countries in question, but public radio cited Israeli diplomatic sources as saying Honduras, the Philippines, Romania and South Sudan are among states considering such a move.
Two-thirds of United Nations member states on Thursday voted for a resolution rejecting Trump's controversial move, reaffirming that the status of Jerusalem must be resolved through negotiations.
Israel seized the eastern part of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six Day War and later annexed it in a move not recognised by the international community.
Several mainly Latin American countries had diplomatic missions in Jerusalem until a 1980 U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Israel's attempt to alter the "character and status" of the city, saying it was a barrier to peace.
Trump's announcement on December 6 sparked anger in the Palestinian territories and across the Muslim world.
Israelis see the whole of the city as their undivided capital while the Palestinians view the east as the capital of their future state.
No country currently has its embassy in Jerusalem, instead keeping them in the Israeli commercial capital Tel Aviv.© 2017 AFP
24 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
Look at the protestors in the picture.
Totally unarmed.
So why are so many being killed?
Tommy Jones
Trump's decision pour les gas on the fire, which is to say made a bad situation worse.
It is repulsive to witness Israeli abuses of Palestinians.
Lizz
MSM consistently fails to mention the move is required by U.S. law, that Democrats in Congress almost unanimously voted in favor of the law, and that a resolution overwhelmingly passed by Congress within the past year affirms that Jerusalem is the capitol of Israel (and yes, Pelosi and Schumer voted in favor of it). Even the New York Times now admits that despite the best efforts of both Fatah and Hamas to mobilize the masses, so far there has been no large-scale, spontaneous outburst of violence in the wake of the president’s declaration
Kobe White Bar Owner
albert pike morals and dogma at work here.
pacint
Always confused about things 'like this was approved 22, etc years who's, fine but things and situations are always in flux and thus different from the time when things were approved.
Maybe right 22yrs ago but still right today???
CrazyJoe
“America will put our embassy in Jerusalem. That is what the American people want us to do, and it is the right thing to do,” Nikki Haley
I bet the American people didn't say that...
Texas A&M Aggie
Called this one more than a week ago; that more countries would follow President Trump's lead and move their embassies to Jerusalem.
Speaking of which, where was the global meltdown when Russia officially declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel and moved its embassy there back in April? Obviously, the Palestinian "protesters" learned their lesson when the Soviet Union dealt with them back in the 1980s.
The selective outrage by the globalists defines the word "hypocritical" . . . .
Toasted Heretic
If Trump or Haley or any other member of the corrupt junta said that it's ok to bully other countries, the spin would be that the American people want them to do that.
If any of them had said it's ok to invade, say, Poland, the spin would be the same.
The line has been drawn between the US and the rest of the world. Now is the time to rain in the rogue nation.
Tommy Jones
And all very important countries.
You may want to look at how Russia announced its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Hint, it also involved recognizing Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital.
Here's the John Wayne angle coming in. Very effective. We should all follow the great examples of the Soviet Union.
bass4funk
What about Palestinian abuses towards Israelis?
Tommy Jones
They would be worth commenting on if they rose to even one percent of the abuses committed by Israel.
bass4funk
Violence is violence whether one side kills one or another side kills a dozen, doesn't matter to the dead.
Tommy Jones
So one person harmed is equivalent to thousands harmed?
bass4funk
Yes, unless you count that one life as worthless.
Kniknaknokkaer
Texas A&M Aggie - The crucial difference was that Russia declared West Jerusalem as Israeli but also declared East Jerusalem the capital of Palestine, America did not.
Matt Hartwell
Under a two state solution, West Jerusalem becomes the capital of Israel and East Jerusalem the capital of Palestine. If all the embassies are built in what is recognized as West Jerusalem I fail to see how this represents a major hurdle to a two-state solution at all.
The question is where will they be built. We still don't know.
In saying that, I do believe Israel has absolutely no intention of going along with the two-state solution. Its something the rest of the world likes to talk about, but I see no enthusiasm from Israel at all.
And since the Israeli army runs the show, I doubt we will ever see such a solution unless the leadership in Israel changes its mind.
Haaa Nemui
You're completely disregarding the relationships with family and friends when you say that. Life is life yes, but that is not what gives the numbers significance... and the numbers are significant.
Tommy Jones
The impediment is the recognition that West Jerusalem is Israeli without the Israelis acknowledging East Jerusalem is Palestinian.
lostrune2
What if other countries declare they recognize East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine and move their embassies there, flying their national flags as well as their host's Palestine flag - would that be acceptable to Netanyahu
Tommy Jones
So, tens of thousands - 6 million - is the exact same as a one off offense? This shift may not result in millions of deaths, but it will be responsible for thousands more. Including, of course innocent Israeli lives.
Tommy Jones
My left pinky is on no. However, that is an exact equivalent.
pacint
Bit divided here the town is significant for all 3 Abrahamic religions, but if a split between east and west can be agreed on no problems.
Berlin was divided for some time and later reunited.
Sad that never understood the fight between the 3 Abrahamic religions, same origin documents, same god, etc. Granted my current Buddhist faith has also many splits, etc.
Never got the Catholic/Protestant wars either.
bass4funk
Not at all.
I understand, but the numbers do not matter when it comes to life itself, which is always precious.
Ok, that’s your opinion, millions would disagree.
Corrupt Junta? Wow, you guys! ROFL
Are you getting anything out of this? How is this move affecting you?
California and New York?
pacint
To add clarity my father was roman-catholic and my mother lutheran-protestant but we never were raised in either faith besides cultural/religious conventions. They never were married in a church as both refused.
Right now we also got Jewish, agnostic, etc family members future might hold Muslims or whatever but they will be accepted.