Israel, Iran trade more blows; Iranian president draws criticism at home for apology

Smoke rises following an explosion, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday.

By Maya Gebeily, Humeyra Pamuk and Alexander Cornwell

Israel and Iran traded more attacks as a Middle East war entered a second week on Saturday, and Iran's president apologized to neighboring states in a bid to cool anger across the Gulf but stirred criticism from hardliners at home.

"I personally apologize to neighboring countries that ‌were affected by Iran’s actions,” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, urging them not to join U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran.

He dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for the Islamic Republic's unconditional surrender as "a dream", but said its temporary leadership council had agreed to suspend attacks on nearby states unless strikes on Iran originated from their territory.

Trump nonetheless cast Iran's apology as a surrender, while saying the country would be "hit very hard" on Saturday and warned ‌the U.S. could widen its attacks.

IRAN SAYS IT TARGETED U.S. BASES

Pezeshkian’s comments caused a political stir in Iran, prompting his office to reiterate ⁠Iran's military would respond firmly to attacks from U.S. bases in the region.

Hours later, the president repeated his statement on social media but ⁠left out the apology from his speech that ⁠had angered hardliners, including the powerful Revolutionary Guards.

Hamid Rasai, a hardline cleric and lawmaker, wrote on X, "Mr Pezeshkian, your stance was unprofessional, weak and unacceptable."

One former Revolutionary Guards commander denounced ‌the idea of an apology in a statement on social media.

The judiciary chief, Mohseni-Ejei, a hardline member of the three-man council temporarily holding the powers of supreme leader, said the territory of ⁠some regional countries was being used, openly and secretly, for attacks against Iran, and retaliatory strikes would continue.

Hours ⁠after Pezeshkian's announcement, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said their drones struck a U.S. air combat centre at Al Dhafra Air Base, near Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates. Reuters could not independently verify that report.

Dubai authorities said an Asian man was killed in the western Al Barsha area after debris from an aerial interception fell onto a vehicle.

Earlier, Emirates airline briefly suspended flights to and from Dubai, with the authorities citing a minor incident resulting from a fall of debris after an ⁠interception.Dubai authorities also said debris from a third interception caused a minor incident on the facade of a tower in the Dubai Marina and that no injuries were reported.

The Revolutionary Guards also ⁠targeted U.S. forces at a base in Bahrain, Iranian state media said. ‌Blasts were also heard in Doha, a Reuters witness said.

GULF STATES HIT BY DRONES AND MISSILES

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has already spilled beyond Iran's borders, as Tehran has responded by hitting Israel and Gulf Arab states hosting U.S. military installations and Israel has launched fresh attacks in Lebanon after the Iran-aligned militia Hezbollah fired across the border.

Gulf states voiced outrage that their civilian infrastructure - hotels, ports and oil facilities - was struck despite their having had no part in the U.S.-Israeli attacks.

The UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Iraq have all reported drone or missile ‌attacks over the past week.

"The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh - we are no easy prey," Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE president, said on Friday when visiting those injured in strikes. The comments were aired on Abu Dhabi TV on Saturday and were his first public comments since the Iranian strikes against the Gulf.

IRAN REJECTS TRUMP CALL FOR SAY IN CHOOSING NEW LEADER

Iran's ‌apparent strategy of maximum chaos has driven up the costs of the conflict by raising energy prices, hurting global business and logistics links and shaking trust in the stability of a critical region for the world's economy.

Kuwait's national oil company began cutting output on Saturday, adding to earlier oil and gas cuts from Iraq and Qatar.

The war has roiled global markets and oil prices have hit multi-year highs with the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut.

Trump ‌has said the U.S. Navy could escort ships in the Gulf. But Iran's Revolutionary Guards challenged him to do so, with spokesperson Alimohammad Naini saying Iran "welcomes" and is "awaiting" any U.S. ⁠presence in the strait, state media said.

Trump reiterated his demand for ⁠a say in selecting Iran's new supreme leader, a notion rejected by Iravani.

Hardline clerics have ​called for the swift selection of a new supreme leader, Iranian media reported on Saturday. Ayatollah Hossein Mozafari, one of the 88-member Assembly of Experts, the clerical body ⁠charged with choosing the next leader, was quoted as saying the ‌assembly could meet in the next 24 hours to decide.

"President Pezeshkian's openness to de-escalation within our region - provided that our neighbors' airspace, ​territory, and waters are not used to attack the Iranian People - was almost immediately killed by President Trump's misinterpretation of our capabilities, determination and intent," said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in a statement.

"If Mr. Trump seeks escalation, it is precisely what our Powerful Armed Forces have long been prepared for, and what he will get."

