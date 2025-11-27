Israel launches new military operation in West Bank

Israeli soldiers walk during an operation in Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 26, 2025. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

By Alexander Cornwell and Nidal al-Mughrabi

Israeli security forces took up positions inside the West Bank city of Tubas on Wednesday and ordered some Palestinian residents from their homes, the latest assault in a months-long campaign across cities of the northern West Bank.

Tubas Governor Ahmed Al-Asaad told Reuters Israeli forces, backed by a helicopter that had opened fire, were encircling the city and establishing positions across several neighborhoods.

"The incursion looks to be a long one; occupation (Israeli) forces have driven people from their houses, commandeered rooftops of buildings, and are conducting arrests," he said.

The Israeli military said the operation carried out with police and intelligence forces began early on Wednesday following "preliminary intelligence identification of attempts to establish" militant strongholds and infrastructure.

The military said it located "an observational control room" during its searches of dozens of homes in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli vehicles could be seen driving through the city, with troops patrolling streets carrying rifles and rocket launchers. Troops were also seen in the nearby town of Tammun.

Al-Asaad said Israeli forces ordered those whom they forced out of their homes not to return until the operation ends, which he anticipated could last several days.

"They are continuing to complete their control of the city," he told Reuters, with Israeli forces setting up roadblocks and so far detaining at least 22 Palestinians.

The West Bank is home to 2.7 million Palestinians who have limited self-rule under Israeli military occupation. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have settled there.

Wednesday's assault extends military operations launched by Israeli forces across parts of the northern West Bank this year, beginning with the city of Jenin in January days after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Thousands of Palestinians have been forced from their homes, with Israeli forces clearing out refugee camps and maintaining their longest presence in some West Bank cities for decades. Human Rights Watch this month accused Israel of war crimes and crimes against humanity over what it said were forced expulsions. Israel denies committing such crimes.

Violence by settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank has also escalated in recent months. Settlers are rarely arrested or prosecuted, although the wave of attacks has drawn criticism from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hamas, which agreed to a ceasefire with Israel in Gaza last month, condemned the latest West Bank operation and called on the international community to intervene to stop it.

Since Hamas carried out the October 7 attack on Israel from Gaza two years ago, Israel has sharply curtailed movement in the West Bank, with new checkpoints erected and some Palestinian communities effectively sealed off by gates and roadblocks.

