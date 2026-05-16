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Israeli military vehicle operates in Lebanon by the Israeli‑Lebanese border
An Israeli military vehicle operates in Lebanon by the Israeli‑Lebanese border, as seen from northern Israel, May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Shir Torem Image: Reuters/Shir Torem
world

Israel, Lebanon extend ceasefire by 45 days as Washington talks conclude

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By Simon Lewis
WASHINGTON

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 45-day extension of a ceasefire that has tamped down the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in ‌southern Lebanon, as two days of talks facilitated by Washington concluded on Friday with an agreement to hold further meetings in the coming weeks.

"The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days ‌to enable further progress," State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said on ⁠X, adding that the talks aimed at settling decades of conflict between ⁠the two countries ⁠were "highly productive."  The ceasefire was set to expire on Sunday.

The Lebanese and Israeli delegations ‌issued positive statements about the talks, their third meeting since Israel intensified air attacks on Lebanon ⁠after Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel on ⁠March 2, three days into the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. Israel's bombing campaign and ground invasion into Lebanon's south displaced some 1.2 million people, before U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire last month following initial talks between the two countries' ⁠ambassadors in Washington.

Hezbollah and Israel have continued to trade blows, with hostilities focused in ⁠southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces are occupying ‌a self-declared security zone.

LEBANON WANTS HOSTILITIES TO CEASE

The U.S.-led mediation between Lebanon and Israel has emerged in parallel to diplomacy aimed at ending the U.S.-Iran conflict. Iran has said ending Israel's war in Lebanon is one of its demands for a deal over the wider ‌conflict.

Lebanon's delegation, which is attending despite objections from Shiite Muslim Hezbollah, has prioritized a cessation in hostilities in the talks. Israel says Hezbollah must be disarmed as part of any broader peace agreement with Lebanon.

The Washington meetings, the highest-level contact between Lebanon and Israel in decades, have evolved to include security and military officials. Pigott said on X that a new "security track" of the negotiations would be launched at the Pentagon on May 29, while ​the State Department will convene the two sides again June 2-3 for a political track of negotiations.

"We hope these discussions will advance lasting peace between the two ‌countries, full recognition of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border," Pigott said.

Lebanon's delegation said in a statement that it wanted to turn the momentum from the ceasefire into a lasting ‌peace agreement. "The extension of the ceasefire and the establishment of a U.S.-facilitated security track ⁠provide critical breathing space for ⁠our citizens, reinforce state institutions, and advance a ​political pathway toward lasting stability," the delegation said.

Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel ⁠Leiter said the talks were "frank ‌and constructive."

"There will be ups and downs, but the potential for ​success is great. What will be paramount throughout negotiations is the security of our citizens and our soldiers," Leiter said on X.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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