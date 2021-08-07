Israel military strikes Hamas after launch of fire balloons

Israeli warplanes struck two targets in the Gaza Strip early Saturday, the Israeli military said, in response to incendiary balloons launched from Gaza into Israel.
The Israeli military struck what it said was a Hamas military compound and a rocket launching site after four incendiary balloons were launched into Israel, setting fire to land and damaging agriculture. There were no reports of casualties in Israel or Gaza.
There was no immediate comment from Hamas.
Israeli media reported that four fires caused by incendiary balloons broke out Friday afternoon in areas close to the Gaza Strip.
The launch of the balloons comes over two months after an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, the fourth since the militant group seized power in Gaza in 2007.
Hamas is upset that Israel has done little to ease a crippling blockade on the territory since the fighting ended and appears to be using incendiary balloons as a pressure tactic. Israel's new prime minister, Naflati Bennet, has compared the balloon launches to rocket fire.
Israel and Egypt maintain a blockade of Gaza that includes Israeli control over the territory’s coast and airspace and restrictions on the movement of people and goods in and out of the territory. Israel says the closure is needed to prevent Hamas from arming while critics say that the measures amount to collective punishment.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Commodore Perry
Israel has every right to defend itself.
Why is Hamas attacking Israel? Maybe a link to Iran bombing Israel's tanker recently?
Israel stands strong.
Watch the liberals come out shouting about how Israel is using to much force.
P. Smith
Israel says the closure is needed to prevent Hamas from arming while critics say that the measures amount to collective punishment.
The putative reason is to prevent Hamas from arming; however, Hamas has rockets and incendiary balloons. Seems to me that it’s collective punishment.
Foul that Israelis treat other human beings like animals given Israel was established due to the Nazis treating the Jews like animals. Repugnant.
Commodore Perry
P. SmithToday 04:54 pm JST
Incredible this kind of anti-semitic trope is allowed to stay up. Especially from someone who has never been to the Middle East, never mind suited up to protect the interests of his country.
If one understood the issue, or actually read the article, they would see that even Egypt has security concerns it acts upon.
Israel and Egypt maintain a blockade of Gaza
Is it ok that the Egyptians and other Arabs that, while they are imposing various restrictions on Palestinians, Israel is helping patients from the Gaza Strip undergo surgery in Jerusalem.
Remarkably, the frustration and bitterness eventually translate into violence against Israel, not Egypt.
The Palestinian Arabs are well aware that attacking Egypt would draw a very strong response from the Egyptian military, who would not be as humane as the Israeli forces are.
Kentarogaijin
*Good !!.. lol..
Yrral
Commode Perry, Egypt is no different,than Israel treatment of the people of Palestine,but Egyptian government is mistreating it own people
Xulux
I cannot see why it would be expected for a country to not defend itself in this situation. If my neighbor sent fire balloons into my yard I would definitely retaliate in order to protect myself, others, and my property.
William Bjornson
Balloons, BALLOONS, answered with high tech, indiscriminate people destroying weaponry to suppress even a whisper from those under the boot heel of mindless racist psychopathy, living in Concentration Camps IN THEIR OWN COUNTRY, and denied the very basics of Human needs by brutal thugs who parasitize ALL around them and cheered on by heartless, unthinking nitwits who have been programmed by 24/7 propaganda. Must be Germany circa 1933 to 1945, no?
"Perry's mission was to persuade Japan to end its policy of isolation and open its doors to trade and diplomatic relations with the U.S. Perry was instructed to use force if necessary to coerce the Japanese into an agreement."
https://explore.lib.virginia.edu/exhibits/show/mellon/walkthrough/vistas
Uhh, Yup! Sounds about right...what a cruel joke we Humans are...
sourpuss
Should Israël make some special balloons to answer their balloons? Don’t be facetious. The brutal thugs are Hamas.
HonestDictator
This is why I don't give a damn about Israel or Hamas. Neither can claim the higher ground, and neither are willing to stop this continual circle of aggravation and aggression.
This has been going on for decades even before I was BORN. It's a petty pathetic tribal feud that has been going on and neither side feels like stopping. Observe the politics and oppression between the ME and Israel even before the 1967 war... No one was able to settle themselves properly.
Commodore Perry
HonestDictatorToday 10:40 pm JST
So when a country is continually being victimized by terrorist attacks, and acts in defense, that is a circle of aggression on the country's part too?
So in other words, a country should allow itself to be the victim of terrorist attacks and do nothing?
Why is that?
William Bjornson
Only in the heads of Murdoch's (see: Goebbels) FOOLS...
Odd that one recognises that there was a WORLD before they were born, so few seem to have that insight. And even fewer have any interest in what that World was really like or how it formed the present. And what is seen is just a fairly normal Human reaction to invading murderous pathology which began in the early 20th Century with Communist (yep!) Euros colonizing and driving out native Palestinians and beginning decades of dedicated terrorism against the native peoples (see: Stern Gang, Likud, other barbaric, terrorist gangs whose favored tactic was to throw gasoline bombs into open Palestinian bedroom windows in the middle of the night) and the requisite Human irony in the thugs who invented 'terrorism' now using it as an epithet against those they have wronged. No "tribal feud" unless "The Thirteenth Tribe" counts as an actual tribe. The Palestinians themselves contain much that was the Hebrews (G-d's Chosen SEED, Who cares not what they call themselves) who stayed in Palestine despite the Romans and were later 'converted' by militant Islam, and not the counterfeit 'Jews' (Turkic Euros) who make false claim of 'ownership'. The Hebrews who left Palestine, driven out by the Romans, were the same psychopathic elites who leave any country when their chutzpah becomes more than even their brutalized slaves can take, for example, the wholly corrupt Battista of Cuba's sycophants to Florida, the wholly corrupt and murderous Iran's Shah's sycophants to America, Idi Amin and his crowd to retirement in Saudi Arabia, and on ad nauseam. The People stayed, having no money nor place to go and became what is today the Palestinian People. But the people telling the tales are the same people who said to an eight year old, “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus”. Yes, really, there WAS life before we, personally, were born and little of it is what we have been taught at the feet of our Masters...
mmwkdw
Iran or China - who is first ?