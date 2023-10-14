Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms

Palestinians fled in a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel’s military told some 1 million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.
The U.N. warned that ordering almost half the Gaza population to flee en masse would be calamitous, and it urged Israel to reverse the unprecedented directive. As airstrikes hammered the territory throughout the day, families in cars, trucks and donkey carts packed with blankets and possessions streamed down a main road out of Gaza City.
Hamas’ media office said warplanes struck cars fleeing south, killing more than 70 people, while Israel’s military said that its troops had conducted temporary raids in Gaza to battle militants. Israel said its soldiers also hunted for traces of some 150 people abducted in Hamas' brutal surprise attack nearly a week ago.
Hamas told people to ignore the evacuation order, and families in Gaza faced what they feared was a no-win decision to leave or stay, with no safe ground anywhere. Hospital staff said they couldn’t abandon patients.
Unrelenting Israeli strikes over the past week have leveled large swaths of neighborhoods, magnifying the suffering of Gaza, which has also been sealed off from food, water and medical supplies, and under a virtual total power blackout.
“Forget about food, forget about electricity, forget about fuel. The only concern now is just if you’ll make it, if you’re going to live,” said Nebal Farsakh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza City, as she broke into heaving sobs.
In the week-old war, the Gaza Health Ministry said Friday that roughly 1,800 people have been killed in the territory — more than half of them under the age of 18, or women. Hamas’ assault last Saturday killed more than 1,300 Israelis, most of whom were civilians, and roughly 1,500 Hamas militants were killed during the fighting, the Israeli government said.
Israel's raid was the first word of troops entering Gaza since Israel launched its round-the-clock bombardment in retaliation for Hamas’ attack, in which militant fighters massacred hundreds in southern Israel and snatched some 150 people to Gaza as hostages.
A military spokesman said that after Israeli ground troops conducted their raids in Gaza on Friday, they then left. The moves did not appear to be the beginning of an expected ground invasion.
The evacuation order was taken as a further signal of an expected Israeli ground offensive, although no such decision has been announced. Israel has been massing troops along the Gaza border. An assault into densely populated and impoverished Gaza would likely bring even higher casualties on both sides in brutal house-to-house fighting.
“We will destroy Hamas,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed in a speech Friday night, adding, “This is only the beginning.”
Hamas said Israel’s airstrikes killed 13 of the hostages in the past day. It said the dead included foreigners but did not give their nationalities. Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari denied the claim.
In Israel, the public remains in shock over the extent and brutality of Hamas' weekend rampage. The public is overwhelmingly in favor of the military offensive, and Israeli TV stations have set up special broadcasts with slogans like “together we will win” and “strong together.” Their reports focus heavily on the aftermath of the Hamas attack, stories of heroism and national unity and make scant mention of the unfolding crisis in Gaza.
The U.N. said the Israeli military's call for civilians in Gaza’s north to move south affects 1.1 million people. If carried out, that would mean the territory’s entire population cramming into roughly the southern half of the 40-kilometer-long strip.
Israel said it needed to target Hamas’ military infrastructure, much of which is buried deep underground. A spokesperson, Jonathan Conricus, said the military would take “extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians” and that residents would be allowed to return when the war is over.
Israel has long accused Hamas of using Palestinians as human shields. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel wanted to separate Hamas militants from the civilian population.
“So those who want to save their life, please go south,” he said at a news conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said it would be impossible to stage such an evacuation without “devastating humanitarian consequences.” He called on Israel to rescind any such orders.
Hamas’ media office said airstrikes hit cars in three locations as they headed south from Gaza City, killing 70 people. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strike.
Two witnesses reported a strike on fleeing cars near the town of Deir el-Balah, south of the evacuation zone and in the area Israel told people to flee to. Fayza Hamoudi said she and her family were driving from their home in the north when the strike hit some distance ahead on the road and two vehicles burst into flames. A witness from another car on the road gave a similar account.
“Why should we trust that they’re trying to keep us safe?” Hamoudi said, her voice choking. “They are sick.”
Hamas called the evacuation order “psychological warfare” aimed at breaking Palestinians' solidarity and urged people to stay. But there was no sign of it preventing the flight.
Gaza City resident Khaled Abu Sultan at first didn’t believe the evacuation order was real, and now isn’t sure whether to evacuate his family to the south. “We don’t know if there are safe areas there,” he said. “We don’t know anything.”
Many expressed concern they would not be able to return or be gradually displaced to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.
More than half of the Palestinians in Gaza are the descendants of refugees from the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation, when hundreds of thousands fled or were expelled from what is now Israel. For many, the mass evacuation order dredged up fears of a second expulsion. Already, at least 423,000 people — nearly one in five Gazans — have been forced from their homes by Israeli airstrikes, the U.N. said Thursday.
“Where is the sense of security in Gaza? Is this what Hamas is offering us?” said one resident, Tarek Mraish, standing by an avenue as vehicles flowed by. “What has Hamas done to us? It brought us catastophe,” he said, using the same Arabic word “nakba” used for the 1948 displacement.
Gaza’s Health Ministry said it was impossible to evacuate the many wounded from hospitals, which are already struggling with high numbers of dead and injured. “We cannot evacuate hospitals and leave the wounded and sick to die,” spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said.
Farsakh, of the Palestinian Red Crescent, said some medics were refusing to leave and abandon patients and were instead calling colleagues to say goodbye.
“We have wounded, we have elderly, we have children who are in hospitals,” she said.
The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, said it would not evacuate its schools, where hundreds of thousands have taken shelter. But it relocated its headquarters to southern Gaza, according to spokesperson Juliette Touma.
“The scale and speed of the unfolding humanitarian crisis is bone-chilling. Gaza is fast becoming a hellhole and is on the brink of collapse,” said Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA’s commissioner general.
Pressed by reporters on whether the army would protect hospitals, U.N. shelters and other civilian locations, Hagari, the Israeli military spokesperson, warned, “It’s a war zone.”
Associated Press writers Joseph Krauss in Jerusalem, Samya Kullab in Baghdad, Samy Magdy in Cairo, and Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut contributed to this report.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
22 Comments
Login to comment
yipyip
Credit Israel for issuing a warning to evacuate. That is what a civilized country does when it is defending its people.
The innocent Israelis and others who were at the festival last Saturday did not get any warning from Hamas---Oh, because that was not an act of self-defense, it was premeditated murder.
TaiwanIsNotChina
It's still a warcrime. No one will buy the defense that people should have fled anymore than they did when Russia destroyed Mariupol.
tora
According to the article, Israel ready killed 1500 militants who were involved in the attacks. That's already 200 more than the 1300 Israeli casualties. Anything more than is is pure revenge against a defenceless civilisation population. It should be over.
Instead Israel has now branded all Palestines in the Gaza as Hamas militants and terrorists and is using he attacks as an excuse to carry out ethnic cleansing. God help the innocent Palestinians.
Asiaman7
The Palestinian education system obviously needs some serious reform because who on this earth doesn’t realize that you don’t f*ck with Israel?
Keepyer Internetpoints
Look at this way....if a group of bank robbers robbed a bank and murdered serveral people in the bank and escaped to a nearby village, what would police do? Order the people of the village to evacuate just before they carpet bomb it to the ground?? OF COURSE NOT!!
Who are these Hamas dudes that did this attack? Where are they? How is Israel going to make sure they even got the right guys dead or alive??
What makes it worse is that Israel has made sure these people have no place to go. Gaza Strip is one of the most denesly populated places in the world. It is in fact a giant concentration camp. Israel's warning is a joke. Israel is run by demons in human form. Only fools and the evil buy their excuses and posturing.
yipyip
You're talking about the mass murders by Hamas, right?
Israel's defending itself is not a war crime.
You mean 1500 terrorists, murderers.
And is anyone actually comparing the number of unarmed civilians, such as those who were attending a concert, who were murdered, with the number of terrorists who committed unspeakable crimes, who were killed?
TaiwanIsNotChina
Depends how it is prosecuted. I think you would agree that dropping a nuke on Gaza City would not be acceptable.
Asiaman7
This is sort of like the old Gonin Gumi system in Japan where groups of households were held collectively responsible for the sins of their neighbors.
zones2surf
War is hell.
If the aggressor starts it and commits crimes against humanity, then...
Paybacks are a b**ch!
Doesn't make it right, but it it is war.
Thuban
This would be considered a war crime if any other country did it.
How about offering NATO membership to Palestinians to help them resist the full scale invasion from a more powerful neighboring aggressor state?
quercetum
Even the US is a bit stunned at this announcement.
The Israelis operate on the presumption that they work on credible intelligence when it comes to bombing terrorist targets in the Gaza, and it is the Hamas which is placing civilian targets in their way as a kind of collateral damage.
That presumption goes to pieces. This narrative goes to pieces if Israel starts bombing and openly killing Civilians, especially in such mass quantities.
This the failure of Israeli intelligence. Even the Nazis didn't do things so brazenly.
TaiwanIsNotChina
That's why we have criteria on democracy that the Palestinians are in no condition to meet. Also Russia sees red and invades anyone that is offered membership. But that could be a way to get them involved, too.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I don't think "the other guy is doing it" is a valid excuse before the Hague.
Keepyer Internetpoints
I don't understand you. I see no "failure". Israel is many things, but "incompetent" is not an accusation I think sticks.
Yrral
They say Hamas will practicing the assault right in front of Israel eyes,even Borrel the EU commissioner Israel was acting illegally Google Borrel Gaza
zones2surf
Now apply that standard to the Palestinians terrorists who started this.
Those that are evil rely upon civilized people to be civil in response. Which means they win!
Sometimes ruthlessness requires ruthlessness to defeat it!
Like I said, war is hell!!
quercetum
Were they surprised by the attack and the parachuting Hamas?
tora
Using the same extreme logic, the world should be a very peaceful place since all evil would have been defeated eons ago.
Yeah, for some, but for others it is very profitable.
Ah_so
War is not a game of killing equal numbers but about achieving war aims.
However, note that the Israeli dead were civilians, whereas the majority of the Palestinian dead were combatants.
Ah_so
Two groups of Semitic people, divided by a common god, fighting for the same bit of land.
Perhaps they have too much in common.
Yrral
Biden support of Jews,will alienate lots of Arab in swing state,Jews have no political power outside the Northeast,their is not even a synagogue in our city and their are Mosques in Texas city ,I live in Google Arab Midwest Vote
quercetum
So you support the Hamas.
UN data for civilian casualties since 2008. Palestinians 6407 and Israelites 308.
What the Hamas did equals Mongol invasion tactics from medieval times in terms of cruelty, but let’s not pretend this came out of nothing and it wasn’t a backlash to the years of killing civilians in Palestine and driving them out of their homes by force to make room for Israeli settlers.
Israel is basically a refugee state, carved out of a British colony, that of British Mandate Palestine. Palestine needs to stand as much as Israel does. They are both important symbols against occupation and colonization.
Ah_so
The target that Israel has set for a million people to leave the north is logistically impossible, and it must know it. Much as it rightfully seeks to destroy Hamas, it should acknowledge the civilians caught up in this.
But Hamas must have known what the Israeli response would have been. It's attack wasn't an end in itself, but a provocation designed to lead to war. It seems itself and the people of Gaza as expendible in the greater war for control of Palestine.