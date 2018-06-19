Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Israeli PM, Jordan king meet after months of strained ties

0 Comments
By KARIN LAUB
AMMAN, Jordan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Jordan's King Abdullah II that he is committed to the status quo at holy sites in contested Jerusalem, trying to reassure the monarch in a rare meeting after months of strained relations.

They held talks in Jordan ahead of a visit to the region this week by two senior Trump administration officials who are trying to promote a plan for an Israeli-Palestinian deal on partitioning the Holy Land, including Jerusalem.

Details of the plan have not been released, but Palestinians fear they will get little more than a symbolic foothold in the holy city, after President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital late last year.

The Palestinians, who seek Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem as a future capital, have shunned contacts with U.S. officials since Trump's policy shift on Jerusalem which has also been rejected by Abdullah. Netanyahu refuses to relinquish any part of Jerusalem.

Jordan also has a stake in east Jerusalem, serving as the custodian of major Muslim and Christian shrines there. Jerusalem's walled Old City, captured and annexed by Israel in 1967, is home to Muslim, Christian and Jewish holy sites.

Netanyahu's office said the prime minister told Abdullah on Monday that Israel remains committed to the status quo of the holy sites in Jerusalem.

Abdullah told Netanyahu that the fate of Jerusalem must be determined in Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, and that a solution should be based on establishing a Palestinian state, with east Jerusalem as its capital, on lands Israel captured in 1967.

Palestinian officials fear the Trump administration plan will leave them with a mini-state in the Gaza Strip, parts of the West Bank and a foothold in Jerusalem. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has said he will reject any plan being floated by the Trump team, arguing that the U.S. has forfeit its role as mediator because of decisions seen as pro-Israel.

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Jason Greenblatt are visiting Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia this week to discuss the plan.

The Netanyahu-Abdullah meeting came after almost a year of strained relations. Last July, an Israeli guard at the Israeli embassy in Amman shot and killed two Jordanians, saying one, a teenager, had tried to attack him with a screwdriver and that a second person was hit in the crossfire.

Netanyahu arranged a hero's welcome for the guard, angering the Jordanians. Abdullah lashed out at Netanyahu at the time, saying everyone in the kingdom was "infuriated" by what he called "unacceptable and provocative behavior," presumably by Netanyahu.

Diplomatic relations were repaired only gradually, with a new Israeli ambassador recently moving into the embassy in Amman.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

4 LGBT Bars in Sapporo

GaijinPot Travel

Hot springs

Ekimae Koto Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Pana Chocolate: The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat Lands In Japan (At Last)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

Anime and Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon