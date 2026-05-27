 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Smoke billows following an Israeli strike in Nabatieh
Smoke billows following an Israeli strike in Nabatieh, Lebanon May 26, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer Image: Reuters/Stringer
world

Israel pounds Lebanon with more than 120 strikes, expands ground operations

0 Comments
By Jana Choukeir
BEIRUT

Israel pounded Lebanon with more than 120 air strikes on Tuesday in one of the heaviest days of bombing in weeks, Lebanese security sources said, as Israeli Prime ‌Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his military was deepening its operations in the country.

The bombing raids further frayed a tenuous ceasefire announced on April 16 that was meant to halt fighting between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, and came as Iran ‌said the United States had violated a separate truce by striking southern Iran.

Lebanese ⁠security sources told Reuters that Israeli strikes had hit across southern and eastern ⁠Lebanon on Tuesday.

Lebanon's National ⁠News Agency said at least 10 people, including women and children, were killed in one strike on ‌the town of Burj al-Shamali in southern Lebanon.

Some strikes hit near the Beaufort Castle, a nearly 900-year-old fortress ⁠in southern Lebanon that UNESCO has described as one ⁠of the best-preserved examples of medieval castles in the region. At least three strikes also hit near Lebanon's largest water reservoir at the Qaraoun Dam in east Lebanon, Lebanon’s National News Agency said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Netanyahu said the Israeli military "is operating with large forces in ⁠the field and capturing and controlling areas."

"We are fortifying the security strip to protect the northern communities," ⁠he said in a reference to a self-declared ‌security zone occupied by Israeli troops several kilometers inside southern Lebanon.

HEZBOLLAH FIRES AT ISRAELI TANKS

Two sources said on Tuesday that the Israeli military had expanded its ground operations in southern Lebanon past the security zone but gave no further details on the extent of the advance beyond the so-called Yellow Line.

That line, separate ‌from the U.N.-demarcated "Blue Line" marking the frontier between Lebanon and Israel after Israel's withdrawal in 2000, forms part of a proposed buffer zone extending 5 km to 10 km into southern Lebanon.

Israel's military had ordered residents not to return to dozens of villages in the zone, and its troops have been destroying homes in the area.

An Israeli military official said the military was "operating in a targeted manner beyond the Forward Defense Line in order to remove direct threats to the citizens of the State ​of Israel" and Israeli soldiers, "in accordance with the directives of the political echelon."

Netanyahu said on Monday Israel would intensify its strikes against Hezbollah, while a U.S. official said the Iran-backed group had ‌ignored warnings to halt attacks that risked undermining negotiations to end the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Hezbollah said on Tuesday it had targeted Israeli forces and tanks advancing toward the southern Lebanese town of Zawtar al-Sharqiya with explosive drones, rockets and artillery.

Lebanon's health ministry ‌says the cumulative toll from the Israeli offensive since March 2, when Hezbollah fired projectiles into ⁠Israel in response to the start of ⁠the Iran war, had reached 3,213 dead and ​9,737 wounded as of May 26.

The Israeli military said that 10 of its soldiers had been ⁠killed since the April 16 ceasefire, ‌six of them by Hezbollah's explosive drones.

The World Health Organization has said ​at least 608 people in Lebanon have been killed in Israeli attacks since the truce.

Hezbollah has not released figures for its own casualties.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Global Leap International School: Preparing Little Ones for Big Futures

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Hinotori Limited Express

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Yanesen: Tokyo’s Best Off-The-Beaten-Path Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

CineYama: A Foreigner-Built Theater Inside an Abandoned Kindergarten

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bring Back the Yukata: Japan Needs Better Summer Workwear

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Saitama

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Nerima: The Tokyo Neighborhood You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Top 10 Japanese Matcha Brands: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Ghosts of Sekigahara: A Haunting Visit to Japan’s Bloodiest Battlefield

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shiga

GaijinPot Travel