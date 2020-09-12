Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This combination of pictures shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) chairing a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem in June 2020 and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa (R)at the a Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Riyadh in December 2019 Photo: POOL/AFP
world

Israel PM announces normalization deal with Bahrain

0 Comments
JERUSALEM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Friday evening a normalization deal between his country and Bahrain, less than a month after agreeing with the UAE to establish diplomatic ties.

"Citizens of Israel, I am moved to be able to tell you that this evening, we are reaching another peace agreement with another Arab country, Bahrain. This agreement adds to the historic peace with the United Arab Emirates," Netanyahu said in a Hebrew-language statement.

Speculation among Israeli media had been rife since early on Friday evening that a deal with Bahrain had been secured.

The deal, announced also by U.S. President Donald Trump and confirmed by a senior Bahraini official, means that Bahrain becomes the second Gulf state and the fourth Arab nation to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

Egypt made peace with the Jewish state in 1979 and Jordan did so in 1994.

The UAE and Israel announced they would establish diplomatic relations on August 13.

In the wake of that, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo embarked on a regional tour, seeking to convince countries including Bahrain, Sudan and Oman to follow suit.

A high-level Israeli source had this week suggested to a AFP that a deal with Bahrain was the closest to being secured.

A small Gulf oil monarchy, Bahrain participated in a January ceremony in Washington when Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan, which in effect gave a green light to Israeli annexation of large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

Under the normalization agreement with the UAE, Israel agreed to suspend its planned annexations in the West Bank -- but Netanyahu has insisted the plans remain on the table.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

What’s In A Name? Baby Naming As An International Family In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Best Off the Beaten Path Side Trips from Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Afro-Textured Hair In Japan: Decolonizing The Afro

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: September 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Rice Cooker

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel