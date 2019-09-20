Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Retired Israeli General Benny Gantz (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have both called for a unity government -- but who will lead it is another question Photo: AFP
world

Israel president to start consultations Sunday on next PM

1 Comment
JERUSALEM

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will begin consultations on Sunday to decide who should form the next government following this week's general elections, a statement from his office said.

Rivlin will hold meetings with the parties elected to parliament and ask them for their recommendations on who should be the next prime minister.

He will then make his choice based on those recommendations, in consultations expected to last a couple days.

Rivlin's announcement on Thursday came as reported election results showed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main opponent Benny Gantz deadlocked.

Official results have not been announced, but Israeli media have said Gantz's centrist Blue and White has 33 parliamentary seats and Netanyahu's right-wing Likud 31 out of 120, with 97 percent of the votes counted.

Despite Gantz's slim lead, neither has an obvious path to form a majority coalition.

Both Netanyahu and Gantz have called for a unity government following Tuesday's vote, but the Blue and White leader has insisted that he lead it.

Netanyahu, who faces possible corruption charges in the weeks ahead, has so far shown no sign that he would be willing to accept an end to his tenure as Israel's longest-serving prime minister.

Earlier in the day, Rivlin welcomed Netanyahu's decision to join calls for a unity government.

"I hear, loud and clear, the voices calling for a broad and stable national unity government," he said. "And I congratulate you, Mr. prime minister, on joining that call this morning."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Please try to chose someone that won't continue to trample the palestinian's human rights. I know that's asking a lot because doing so is part of Israeli culture, but give itbthevold college try.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Sleep Steps Away From Dotonbori at The Lively Hotel in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Meoto Iwa (Wedded Rocks)

GaijinPot Travel

8 Side Jobs for Foreigners to Make Extra Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Tokyo Game Show 2019: 5 Upcoming Game Releases to Watch out For

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shrines & Temples

Gotoku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

7 Things You Can Learn About Gender Inequality From Chizuko Ueno

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

J-beauty vs. K-beauty: Which One Reigns Supreme?

Savvy Tokyo