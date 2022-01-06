Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visits Sheba Hospital near Tel Aviv, which has administered fourth Covid vaccines to 154 of its staff as part of efforts to tackle the highly contagious Omicron variant Photo: POOL/AFP
world

Israel records highest daily rise in Covid infections

0 Comments
JERUSALEM

Israel's health ministry on Wednesday announced nearly 12,000 new coronavirus cases, constituting the largest daily rise in infections since the beginning of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

According to the figures, 11,978 new COVID cases were detected over the course of Tuesday, surpassing the country's previous record high of 11,344 cases recorded on September 2 last year.

While there were currently nearly 60,000 people with COVID in Israel, the number of serious cases on Wednesday was only 125, according to the health ministry.

Nearly 4.3 million of Israel's 9.4 million inhabitants have received three shots of coronavirus vaccine. In recent days, authorities began administering fourth shots to at-risk groups.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett predicted a continued rise in cases and encouraged people to get vaccinated.

"The wave now is really increasing and we expect to have tens of thousands of verified cases already in the next few days," he said during a tour of a hospital in central Israel.

"The good news is that the vaccines work, so anyone who gets vaccinated and properly wears a mask will probably not get seriously ill, and it will pass in a few days," he said.

The country has officially recorded more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 infection, including 8,247 deaths.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo