Israel says it intercepts rocket launched from Gaza

Palestinian militants launched a rocket into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Sunday night, the Israeli military said, adding that the rocket was intercepted.
The launch came at a time of heightened tensions following an escape by six Palestinian militants from an Israeli prison last week and lingering hostilities from an 11-day war last May.
Israel over the weekend captured four of the six escaped prisoners and stepped up its search for the two remaining fugitives.
In response, Gaza militants have fired rockets into Israel for three consecutive nights. Israel typically responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on targets connected to Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group.
The tensions have been worsened by ongoing difficulties in reaching a long-term cease-fire between Israel and Hamas following the war in May.
Egypt has been trying to broker an agreement. Hamas has demanded that Israel lift a painful economic blockade of Gaza, while Israel wants Hamas to release two Israeli civilians and return the remains of two dead Israeli soldiers it is holding.
Israel and Hamas have also not been able to agree upon a system for allowing Qatar to deliver welfare payments to thousands of Gaza families.
Israel says it is seeking guarantees that Hamas does not divert any of the funds for military use.
Joeintokyo
I wonder how many they could intercept without U.S. tax dollars?
RichardPearce
The answer to the question of how many rockets the Israeli regime would be able to intercept without the support of the US is irrelevant, because without the support of the US, the Israeli regime would have been overthrown by its own population by now, rather than violently oppressing most of them or keeping them in forced exile in the vain hope of establishing a 'legally valid' reason to claim that they aren't in fact it's population.
It's going to be at least another year before the ICC actually levels the war crimes and crimes against humanity charges, but the rulings over jurisdiction make it clear that they are coming, first for the parts of Palestine still named that, then for the parts the regime renamed as Israel.
Zaphod
Joeintokyo
Regardless who pays for iron dome, you would prefer islaeli populations to be blasted by Hamas rockets? Would you want to live there, to prove you seriousness?
RichardPearce
Maybe if the Apartheid regime wasn't so busy bombing, shooting, and torturing the part of its population that it forcibly keeps exiled, the whining that they occasionally get caught in the return fire would be a little less revolting.
As it is, those whines rank up there with the slave owner's whines about slave revolts, Holocaust supporters whines about the attacks from the Ghettos...