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An Israeli strike on a building in Beirut
An explosion takes place in a building following an Israeli strike, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran continues, in Beirut, Lebanon, March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Mohammad Yassine Image: Reuters/Mohammad Yassine
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Israel strikes Beirut; U.S. warns Iran may hit Lebanese universities

9 Comments
By Maya Gebeily and Ahmed Tolba
BEIRUT

Israel pounded Beirut with airstrikes on Friday that the military said had targeted militant "infrastructure" in Lebanon's capital, as the U.S. warned ‌that Iran may target universities in the country as the Middle East war rages.

Israel has invaded southern Lebanon and pledged to raze all Lebanese villages in the border area in a fight against Iran-backed Hezbollah militants that has ‌become the most violent spillover of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

It has ⁠also frequently struck Beirut, particularly its Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs. Earlier on ⁠Friday, Israel's military warned ⁠residents to leave seven neighbourhoods in the southern suburbs, warning of impending strikes.

Reuters reporters heard ‌three loud blasts echoing across the city on Friday around sunset, a time when many in the ⁠country - home to Muslims and Christians - were marking ⁠Good Friday despite the escalating hostilities.

Lebanese media outlets said the strikes had hit the southern suburbs. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Israel's military said it was "striking terror infrastructure in Beirut", without providing details.

Israel has pledged ⁠to occupy southern Lebanon up to the Litani River as part of a "security zone" it ⁠says is aimed at protecting its own northern ‌residents.

More than a million people have fled the area as well as other parts of the country, with families fleeing Israeli strikes saying they were exhausted by repeated rounds of conflict.

Israel launched its campaign after Hezbollah fired into Israel on March 2 in solidarity with Iran after the ‌U.S. and Israel began joint strikes against Iran. The conflict has since spread with Iranian strikes against Israel, U.S. bases and Gulf states.

This week, Iran warned it would retaliate against U.S. universities in the region after its universities were struck in attacks. Taking security precautions, the American University of Beirut moved classes online on Monday and Tuesday.

On Friday, the U.S. embassy in Beirut warned that "Iran and its aligned terrorist militias may intend to target universities in Lebanon".

The embassy repeated a warning ​for U.S. citizens to leave the country.

More than 1,300 people have been killed in Israeli strikes and about a fifth of Lebanon's population has been displaced. Israel ‌has issued evacuation orders covering around 15% of Lebanese territory.

Tens of thousands of Lebanese have remained in their homes in southern Lebanon, even as Lebanese troops withdraw from the area to avoid confronting Israeli troops.

They include around 9,000 Lebanese ‌Christians living in a cluster of border towns, who told Reuters they were determined to ⁠stay despite the advancing military operations.

Also ⁠on Friday, three peacekeepers with the U.N. Interim ​Force in Lebanon were injured, two of them seriously, in an explosion inside a ⁠U.N. position in an area ‌of southern Lebanon near the border, UNIFIL's spokesperson said.

The source of the ​explosion was not known, the spokesperson said. Israel's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident. Three UNIFIL peacekeepers were killed earlier this week.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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9 Comments

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On Friday, the U.S. embassy in Beirut warned that "Iran and its aligned terrorist militias may intend to target universities in Lebanon".

Does anyone believe anything the US says at this point?

8 ( +12 / -4 )

@Tamarama

Exactly, except occupier no one else really targeting public facilities hospitals, universities, school etc. So that's warning seems to be dubious.

1 ( +7 / -6 )

Israel is not messing around.

-22 ( +0 / -22 )

Israel pounded Beirut with airstrikes on Friday that the military said had targeted militant "infrastructure" in Lebanon's capital, as the U.S. warned ‌that Iran may target universities in the country as the Middle East war rages.

So, Israel is actively attacking Lebanon viciously, and they warn that Iran may bomb Lebanon. The irony is seemingly lost among them.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Israel is a rogue state.

Germany "not messing around " when they invaded Poland either.

Didnt make it right.

10 ( +10 / -0 )

I used to be a supporter of Israel somewhat, but after travelling there seeing the wall (not the wailing one) and hearing from local Arabs/Muslims about their reality I started to change my opinions. The last two years have changed my opinions even more.

Bombing and killing their neighbours is not going to bring about a lasting peace.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Does anyone believe anything the US says at this point?

Actually, we should pay attention to what the US says, and assume the opposite is true.

When Trump addressed the nation a few days ago, everything he said was the complete opposite of the truth.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Hitting Israelis until they cry uncle and accept the one-state solution is the only way to clean up the mess the British, French and Americans have made of the Middle East since the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The "chosen people" playing god again as they think they are entitled too.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

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