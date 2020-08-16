Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Palestinian boy inspects the damage in his family home following Israeli airstrikes in Buriej refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
world

Israel strikes Gaza targets after arson balloons launched

0 Comments
By FARES AKRAM
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip

Israeli aircraft bombed several sites belonging to the militant Hamas group in the Gaza Strip for a fifth night in a row, the Israeli military said early Sunday.

Shortly after that announcement, the military said Palestinian militants in Gaza fired two rockets into southern Israel that were intercepted by aerial defense systems. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The military said the airstrikes were in response to arson balloons that Hamas-affiliated groups sent across the Gaza frontier into Israeli territory. The balloons have caused dozens of fires that burned Israeli farmland in recent days.

On Saturday, dozens of Palestinians took part in nighttime protests along the Gaza-Israel perimeter fence. The military said the protesters “burned tires, hurled explosive devices and grenades towards the security fence and attempted to approach it.”

TheGaza health ministry said two demonstrators were wounded by Israeli gunfire.

Israel shouldered Hamas, which rules Gaza, the responsibility for all violent acts from the Palestinian territory.

After months of calm reinforced by the coronavirus pandemic, the Gaza-Israel frontier has turned volatile over the past week.

Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official, accused Israel on Saturday of not honoring an informal truce to ease the blockade it has imposed on Gaza since Hamas took it over in 2007.

He told Hamas’ al-Aqsa TV that the Palestinian people in Gaza were experiencing “slow death” by the blockade. “The zone of confrontation with the enemy is expanding day after day in response to its continued aggression,” he said.

He said Egyptian mediators were expected to visit the region to discuss reinforcing the truce, but no timing has been set.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fitness

Best Shops In Tokyo For Yoga And Gym Wear

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Yūrei: Japanese Ghost Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 32, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Getting Mail Redelivered in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Beyond The Screen: 8 Activities To Stimulate Young Kids

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Obon Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 13-16

Savvy Tokyo

Making The Most of Your Balcony in a Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Vocabulary for Buying a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

3 Fusion Onigirazu Recipes To Impress

Savvy Tokyo