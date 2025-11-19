 Japan Today
Israeli airstrike on a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon kills 11 people, Lebanese ministry says

SIDON, Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike on a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon on Tuesday killed 11 people and wounded four, state media and the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

The drone strike hit a car in the parking lot of a mosque in the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp on the outskirts of the coastal city of Sidon, the state-run National News Agency said. The Health Ministry said 11 people were killed and four wounded in the airstrike, without giving further details.

The Israeli military said it struck a training center for Hamas, saying that the site was being used to prepare an attack against the Israeli army. It added that the Israeli army would continue to act against Hamas wherever they work.

Over the past two years, Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have killed scores of officials from the militant Hezbollah group as well as Palestinian factions.

Hamas led the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people. Israel’s offensive since then on the Gaza Strip has killed over 69,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants but says the majority are women and children.

