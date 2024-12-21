Israeli airstrikes kill at least 25 Palestinians round Gaza, medics say

A wounded Palestinian child receives treatment at a hospital, in the aftermath of an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, December 20, 2024. REUTERS/Khamis Said

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 25 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, medics said, including at least eight in an apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp and at least ten in the town of Jabalia.

Mediators have yet to secure a ceasefire between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas after more than a year of conflict.

Sources close to the discussions told Reuters on Thursday that Qatar and Egypt had been able to resolve some differences between the warring parties but sticking points remained.

Israel began its assault on Gaza after Hamas-led fighters attacked Israeli communities on Oct.7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel says about 100 hostages are still being held, but it is unclear how many are alive.

Authorities in Gaza say Israel's campaign has killed more than 45,000 Palestinians and displaced most of the 2.3 million population. Much of the coastal enclave is in ruins.

