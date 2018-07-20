Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Israeli army is developing a new battle tank for the Merkava series, similar to the one in use pictured on July 4, 2018, that will focus on cabatting the conventional forces of neighbouring Arab states Photo: AFP
world

Israeli army unveils new 'dual-use' tank

0 Comments
By MENAHEM KAHANA
JERUSALEM

The Israeli army on Thursday revealed details of a new tank it was developing, designed more for use in guerrilla warfare conditions.

The Merkava 4 Barak, scheduled to be operational in three years, will be the latest of the Israeli Merkava tank series, which has traditionally focused on combatting the conventional forces of neighbouring Arab states.

The military said the new model reflected an understanding that the theatres of conflict it faces are changing.

"The enemy won't necessarily be states and armies, but rather an enemy that uses people," Brigadier General Guy Hasson, head of the army's armoured corps, said.

The "dual-use" tank contains technologies including a sensor system that gives its commander a full view of the surroundings in his helmet.

The model -- which will also be equipped with a computer system based on artificial intelligence -- is designed to be more secure in the confines of guerilla clashes.

The Israeli military has been using tanks along the border with Gaza, as tensions have risen during months of protests and clashes that have left over 140 Palestinians dead.

Israeli tanks have fired on positions belonging to Gaza's rulers Hamas, as well as individuals accused of attempting to infiltrate into Israel.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya