Israeli defense minister threatens Iran with military action

Israel's defense minister warned Thursday that his country is prepared to strike Iran, issuing the threat against the Islamic Republic after a fatal drone strike on a oil tanker at sea that his nation blamed on Tehran.
The comments by Benny Gantz come as Israel lobbies countries for action at the United Nations over last week's attack on the oil tanker Mercer Street that killed two people. The tanker, struck off Oman in the Arabian Sea, is managed by a firm owned by an Israeli billionaire.
The U.S. and the United Kingdom also blamed Iran for the attack, but no country has offered evidence or intelligence to support the claim. Iran, which along with its regional militia allies has launched similar drone attacks, has denied being involved.
Speaking to the news website Ynet, Gantz responded to whether Israel was prepared to attack Iran with a blunt “yes.”
“We are at a point where we need to take military action against Iran," Gantz said. "The world needs to take action against Iran now.”
From Tehran, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh described Gantz's threat as “another brazen violation of Int'l law" and “malign behavior" that allegedly stems from Israel's blind support for the West.
He tweeted: “We state this clearly: ANY foolish act against Iran will be met with a DECISIVE response. Don’t test us."
On Wednesday, in a letter to the U.N. Security Council, Iran's deputy ambassador to the United Nations described Israel as “the main source of instability and insecurity in the Middle East and beyond for more than seven decades.”
“This regime has a long dark record in attacking commercial navigation and civilian ships,” Zahra Ershadi wrote. “In less than two years, this regime has attacked over 10 commercial vessels carrying oil and humanitarian goods destined to Syria.”
Ershadi's comments refer to an ongoing shadow war being waged in Mideast waterways since 2019 that has seen both Iranian and Western-linked ships attacked.
The latest provocation occurred earlier this week, when hijackers stormed an asphalt tanker off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman, briefly seizing the vessel before departing on Wednesday. No one claimed responsibility for the incident, although recorded radio communication from the ship shared with The Associated Press revealed one of the crew members saying that armed Iranians had boarded the Asphalt Princess.
In response to a request for comment, the United States Central Command, known as CENTCOM, put the blame squarely on Iran on Thursday.
“We are troubled by the temporary forcible seizure of the M/V Asphalt Princess by Iranian gunmen,” said U.S. Air Force Maj Nicole Ferrara, a CENTCOM spokesman. "We are looking into the incident, but do not have an understanding of what the Iranians were doing at this time, or why they would impede the transit of this legitimate commercial vessel.”
Iran has denied involvement in the incident, calling all the recent maritime escalations in the region as “completely suspicious.”
Last week's attack on the Mercer Street killed the vessel’s Romanian captain as well as a British crew member who worked for Ambrey, a maritime security firm. In a statement Thursday, Ambrey identified the victim as Adrian Underwood, a former soldier in the British Army who started at the firm as a maritime security officer in 2020 before becoming a team leader.
“We continue to be in contact with Adrian’s family to offer support at this sad and difficult time,” said John Thompson, Ambrey’s management director.
The attacks began a year after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, which saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. President Joe Biden has said he's willing to rejoin the accord, but talks over salvaging the deal have stalled in Vienna.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
P. Smith
Israel’s unchecked belligerence is going to cause major issues in the region sooner rather than later.
Commodore Perry
P. SmithToday 08:48 am JST
Comical!
So if a country attacks a US ship, and the US ship takes retaliatory action, then that is unchecked belligerence?
Antisemitism is the fuel that ignites these attacks against Israel in the first place.
Desert Tortoise
I wonder sometimes if the civil government in Iran has control of the IRG. I often think they do not. IRG is like a power all to them selves answerable only to the Guardian Council if that. They aren't very smart either attacking a Japanese owned ship because the UK based company managing the ships crew was owned by an Israeli national. The ship wasn't Israeli owned or flying the Israeli flag. It was a Japanese ship registered in Liberia I think. No relation to Israel, yet some Iranian force attacked it. Then they hijack another ship with no relation to Israel whatsoever.
Israel should cool its tool. I expect the US, UK and some other nations will retaliate against Iran once they have solid evidence to present to the world and a plan of attack. Israel mounting an attack will only make things worse as it would become an excuse for Hezbollah to unleash thousands of missiles in Israel. If the US, UK and others conduct the reprisal raid Hezbollah will have no reason to ravage Israel or start a big war there.
stormcrow
Like a cobra and a mongoose.
theFu
Iran has been funding terrorism around the world for a very long time. I still think a few guided missiles into places where Iranian leaders sleep a few times a week would get them thinking about other things than attacking and helping other groups attack their neighbors.
I'll support Israel in most things, except when they expand into areas of Palestine. Responding to any attacks, with slightly greater force, is fully within Israel's rights. They have the right to exist and the right to not be attacked.
RichardPearce
First off, even the Israeli regime's militants know that the wild accusations and vile threats are nothing but political theater by Israeli politicians and those courting the votes of racists. If they thought the belligerency would lead to a hot war with Iran, they'd be taking to the regime's media to crush the possibility.
Even with all the support and weaponry that the US, UK, and France can lend the Israeli regime while not going so far as to prompt Iran to take out their ME bases, the worst the Israeli regime could accomplish is a slaughter of Iranian civilians and soldiers that will only see the Iranian population to volunteer to take the place of the casualties.
On the other hand, though Iran doesn't need a large standing army and doesn't maintain vast stockpiles of weaponry and ammunition, it does have the capacity to in a day or two, manufacture and fire enough missiles to degrade the Israeli regime's militants to the point where it can't suppress the majority of the actual population of Israel enough to survive.
RichardPearce
PS, an Apartheid regime does not have the right to exist, and an occupying power doesn't have the right to expect its victims not to fight back. Indeed, the first is recognized as being a crime against humanity, and attempts to create the second condition are usually considered to be war crimes.
Commodore Perry
Exactly, which is why Lebanon and Syria should be tried for their crimes as apartheid States with their Anti-Palestinian Arab policies.
Thankfully, the only beacon of democracy in the Middle East, Israel, shines by example of treating all its citizens equally.
P. Smith
Officially, the Arab citizens of Israel have had equal rights since Israel’s creation.
. . .
Apart from missing out on these benefits, the Arab citizens of Israel face discrimination that contributes to poverty (the poverty rate stands at 36 percent, twice that of Jews); poor access to education, jobs, and services; and underrepresentation in politics. Socioeconomic disparities between Israel’s Jewish and Arab citizens are less pronounced in mixed cities.
https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/what-know-about-arab-citizens-israel
P. Smith
The Council on Foreign Relations is not anti-Semitic. Labeling anything critical of Israel as anti-Semitic is the simplistic way people attempt to shut down conversations about Israel.
Given Israel is 20% non-Jewish, criticisms of Israel cannot be anti-Semitic. Of course, understanding this requires knowing what nuance is and getting information beyond what Fox “News” spews.
RichardPearce
Love how someone goes from denying the Israeli regime is an Apartheid state because it refuses to acknowledge that the Refugees are part of the legal population of Israel, to proclaiming that the nonbirthright states (somehow omitting Japan, Britain, and Israel itself from his list) because they haven't granted those the Israeli regime has depopulated from the part of Palestine it took by force citizenship in their countries, echoing supporters of a certain other racist regime similarly antiSemitic nonsense about EuropeanJews.
lostrune2
Just drone attack Iranian ships and see how they respond
RichardPearce
Someone who thinks that the Axis of Antidemocracies hasn't repeatedly attacked Iranian ships suggests that someone (I assume a member of the Axis) should attack Iranian ships, I guess not realizing that if they got caught Iran could eliminate them as a force in the ME.
Hint, they invest in capability rather than stockpiles and a large standing army.
Desert Tortoise
Why the Lebanese? They are everyone's doormat left with an ethnically divided government by their former French colonial rulers. Hezbollah had taken over the southern half of Lebanon and has stymied every attempt by Sunni and Druze politicians to do anything about Lebanon's problems. Lebanon's Christian politicians have aligned themselves with Hezbollah in the Lebanese parliament, a thoroughly confounding situation. Hezbollah has no allegiance to Lebanon and considers Iran's leaders to be theirs. They came to power in the south when Syria, a regime ruled by likeminded Shiites, ruled Lebanon. Now Hezbollah answers to nobody but Iran and has their own army the official Lebanese Army dares not challenge knowing they would be badly beaten. The Lebanese are as much victims of the Shiite/Sunni and Arab/Israeli conflicts as nation in the region. Hezbollah is like an occupying force suppressing the rest of the nation and holding it down.