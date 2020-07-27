Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Israel this week reinforced its troop presence on its northern border Photo: AFP
world

Israeli drone falls in Lebanese territory: army

0 Comments
By JALAA MAREY
JERUSALEM

The Israeli army said Sunday one of its drones had come down in Lebanese territory, following a reinforcement of its presence at its northern frontier near Lebanon.

The drone fell "during IDF operational activity" along the border, the army said in a statement.

"There is no risk of breach of information."

Israel regularly deploys drones over Lebanon, in particular to monitor the movements of pro-Iran armed group Hezbollah, an arch-enemy of the Jewish state and a heavyweight in Lebanese politics.

During a visit on Sunday to a military base near the border, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that "Lebanon and Syria are responsible for what happens on and from their territory".

"We are not trying to escalate the situation, but whoever wants to test us will see a very strong reaction," Gantz warned, according to a statement from his office.

Israel is technically at war with neighboring Lebanon and Syria, and has carried out hundreds of strikes on Syrian soil to prevent Iran, which backs Hezbollah and the Damascus regime, from gaining a foothold there.

Israel this week reinforced its troop presence on its northern border in what several Israeli media outlets said was a response to an increased threat from Hezbollah.

On Monday, five Iran-backed fighters were killed in an Israeli missile strike south of the Syrian capital Damascus, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Hezbollah said one of its fighters was also among the dead.

Israel announced initial reinforcements to the north on Thursday and additional measures on Friday.

Hours later it struck military targets in southern Syria in retaliation for earlier "munitions" fire towards Israel from inside Syria.

The army said that in ordering the redeployment it had "elevated its readiness against various potential enemy actions".

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

6 Alternative Ways To Experience The Japanese Onsen And Sento

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #90: Tokyo Residents Pissed About Being Excluded From Go To Travel Campaign

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 29, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: How To Deal With Summer Fatigue In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Parks & Gardens

The Site of Reversible Destiny

GaijinPot Travel

Coping with Corona: A Mental Survival Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Traditional Bad Food Combos In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Neighborhood Guide

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Best Tokyo Cafes You Didn’t Know About

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Obvious Poems Turn Silliness into Art

GaijinPot Blog