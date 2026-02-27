 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The funeral of two Palestinians killed by an Israeli strike on Thursday, in Gaza City
Mourners react during the funeral of two Palestinians killed by an Israeli strike on Thursday, according to medics, at Shifa hospital in Gaza City, February 26, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas Image: Reuters/Dawoud Abu Alkas
world

Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza as truce deal staggers

0 Comments
CAIRO

An Israeli ‌airstrike killed two Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, the territory's health officials said, and the Israeli military said ‌it killed a militant who posed a ⁠threat to its forces in the ⁠south of the ⁠enclave.

Medics said an Israeli airstrike against a group ‌of Palestinians in Gaza City's Tuffah neighborhood killed two people ⁠and wounded ⁠several others. The Israeli military didn't immediately comment on the report.

Separately, the Israeli military said forces operating in the southern Gaza Strip killed a militant who ⁠posed an imminent threat to them after ⁠he crossed into an area ‌still occupied by Israel inside the enclave.

It described the incident as a violation of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that began last October.

Gaza has ‌been reduced to rubble in the war that was triggered by an attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, 2023 in which 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli tallies.

The Gaza health ministry says more than 72,000 ​people, mostly civilians, have been killed by Israeli fire since then. It also says that at ‌least 600 people have been killed by Israeli fire since a ceasefire agreement came into effect last October.

Israel has said four soldiers ‌have been killed by militants in Gaza since ⁠the ceasefire began. Both ⁠sides have traded blame for ​violations of the truce.

In January, the Gaza ⁠deal moved into ‌a second phase in which Israel is ​expected to withdraw troops further from Gaza, and Hamas is due to yield control of the territory's administration.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Key Family Policy Changes in Japan in 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Ryuhyo Monogatari Train

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens When You Reach Retirement in Japan—Sanseito Would Prefer You Leave

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2026

Savvy Tokyo

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “What Is Happening With Us?”

Savvy Tokyo

Ibaraki Will Offer ¥10,000 for Reporting Undocumented Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

Akira Kurosawa Film Locations in Japan You Can Visit in Real Life

GaijinPot Blog

Tsugaru Railway Stove Train 

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Visa Fees Are Rising in 2026: A Guide for Foreign Workers and Employers

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo