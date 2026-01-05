 Japan Today
Displaced Palestinians during winter in Gaza
Displaced Palestinians take shelter in a tent camp, amid cold weather, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, December 28, 2025. REUTERS/Haseeb Alwazeer Image: Reuters/Haseeb Alwazeer
world

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in Gaza, local authorities say

0 Comments
CAIRO

Israeli forces shot and killed at least three Palestinians in separate ‌incidents in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis on Sunday, local health authorities said.

Medics reported that ⁠the dead included a 15‑year‑old boy, ‍a fisherman killed outside areas still ‍occupied by ‍Israel in the enclave, and a third ⁠man who was shot and killed east of the city ​in areas under Israeli control.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the reported incidents.

Israel has carried out repeated air strikes since a ceasefire took effect in October, ⁠saying they are aimed at preventing attacks or destroying militant infrastructure.

Gaza’s health ministry says 420 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire began, while militants have killed three Israeli soldiers.

Israel and Hamas have traded blame for violations of the ceasefire agreement brokered under U.S. President Donald Trump.

Israel retained control of 53% of Gaza under the first phase of Trump's plan, which involved the release of ​hostages held by militants in Gaza and of Palestinians detained by Israel.

The final ⁠hostage remains to be handed over are those of an Israeli police officer killed on October 7, 2023 - the ‍day Gazan militants invaded Israel, killing 1,200 ‌and taking some ‌250 hostages, according to Israeli ‍tallies.

Israel's military assault on Gaza has killed more than ‌71,000 Palestinians, according to the ‍Gaza health ministry, and led to accusations of genocide and war crimes that Israel denies.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

