Israel Palestinians
This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP Photo)
world

Israeli jets hit militant site in Gaza after rocket attack

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip

Residents of the Gaza Strip said Israeli aircraft launched a series of airstrikes at militant sites in the coastal Palestinian territory early Monday.

The airstrikes appear to be a response to the firing of a rocket by Palestinian militants toward southern Israel Saturday evening. Israeli air defenses intercepted the rocket.

The Israeli military said the airstrikes targeted an underground rocket manufacturing complex run by Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Gaza-Israel frontier had been largely quiet in recent months, but there have been intermittent rocket fire and airstrikes influenced by soaring violence between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

the UN has came out and blasted Israel for these attacks on populated areas. This why Japan should put a stop to direct fight to Israel they are bad neighbors and the worst of international citizens. Stop the direct flights and tell to start behaving and stop protecting child sex abuse by Israeli by house these criminals in there embassy

