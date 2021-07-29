Israeli lawmakers urge Ben & Jerry's to drop settlement ban

Three-quarters of the members of the Israeli parliament on Wednesday called on Ben & Jerry's to reverse its decision to stop selling ice cream in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem.
In a letter to the Vermont-based ice cream maker, the lawmakers said they were “standing together against the shameful actions” of the company.
They called the decision “immoral and regrettable,” claimed it would hurt hundreds of Jewish and Arab workers and violated an Israeli law banning boycotts of the settlements.
The letter was signed by 90 of the Knesset's 120 members spanning almost the entire political spectrum. Arab parties and some dovish lawmakers refused to sign.
Ben & Jerry's, known for its progressive politics, announced last week that it would no longer produce ice cream for Israeli settlements on occupied lands. It is is one of the strongest steps by a well-known company against Israel's settlements, which are widely seen by the international community as illegal.
Some 700,000 Israelis live in east Jerusalem and the West Bank — areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians, with wide international backing, claim both areas as parts of a future independent state.
Israel has annexed east Jerusalem and says it is part of its capital, but the annexation is not internationally recognized. It says the West Bank is disputed territory whose fate should be resolved in peace talks. The international community overwhelmingly considers both areas occupied territory.
Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry's, has said that there was little it could do to block the decision. Under a 2000 purchase agreement, Ben & Jerry's retained great autonomy over its social-justice policies.
Unilever says it remains “fully committed” to its businesses in Israel and will find a way to continue to produce Ben & Jerry's inside the country while excluding settlements.
The company has not said how it plans to do this, and despite wide international opposition to the settlements, Israel does not differentiate between the settlements and the rest of its territory.
The Israeli government has condemned Ben & Jerry's decision, accusing the company of joining a Palestinian-led boycott campaign against Israel.
Omar Barghouti, a BDS co-founder, has said the movement had been urging Ben & Jerry’s to pull out of Israel for years.
The government has urged 35 U.S. states with anti-boycott laws to punish Unilever. Several states, including Texas and Florida, have begun to look into the matter but none have taken action yet.
Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations and the United States, told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that it was partly responsible for Ben and Jerry's decision.
“When this council fails to take strong action against the world’s worst human rights violators like Iran and Syria and instead singles out the world’s only Jewish state, it is no wonder that companies like Ben and Jerry’s and Unilever allow themselves to single out Israel for boycott," he said.
"These companies have no moral reservations about operating in countries which are truly among the world's worst violators of human rights, while imposing an anti-Semitic boycott on the Jewish state," Erdan said. "In light of these double standards, the claims of U.N. bodies and companies like Ben and Jerry's to be motivated by high ideals and objective standards, melt to nothing, like ice cream in the summer sun."
28 Comments
P. Smith
Get out of Palestinian land and you can enjoy all the Ben & Jerry’s you want.
While you’re at it, stop constantly abusing the human rights of the Palestinians.
Basically, stop treating the Palestinians how the Nazis treated the Jews in 1941 when they were being forced into the ghettos.
The Avenger
Israel creates a "task force" to make sure that the illegal Israeli's settlers in the Occupied Territories get their favorite ice cream.
Because stealing land, bulldozing homes and oppressing people just aren't as much fun without Ben and Jerry's.
https://news.yahoo.com/israel-launches-maximum-pressure-campaign-173014955.html?fr=sycsrp_catchall
plasticmonkey
Ben and Jerry are both Jewish.
Jsapc
I don't understand why this is making such big news. I mean, sure, it's the most delicious ice cream on this Earth, but it's actual lawmakers getting involved?! In both Israel and America? Don't they have anything better to do?
Bob Fosse
Cancel culture. Terrible.
Desert Tortoise
In Israel, a Jew cannot legally marry anyone other than another Jew, and specifically both must be Orthodox Jews. Neither can an Israeli Christian marry a Muslim, a Druz, a Buddhist or member of the Ba'hai faith There are no civil marriages of any kind permitted in Israel. Only a religious court may conduct a marriage legally in Israel. However the religious courts can only legally marry two people of the same religion, meaning you have a religious court for each faith and interfaith marriage is strictly prohibited. Moreover the Jewish religious court will not marry anyone of the Reform or Conservative Jewish faiths. They will only marry Orthodox Jews.
If you are say a Christian and wish to marry someone who is Jewish and think you can convert to be able to marry the one you love, maybe not. You must convert to Orthodox Jew and in most cases the Orthodox court won't recognize the conversion. Many try marrying abroad to get around these restrictions but upon return find they are in deep legal trouble. If one partner to the marriage is not already an Israeli citizen they will be expelled from Israel.
And btw, the Orthodox rabbinate consider secular Jewish women to be prostitutes and refuse to allow them to marry legally in the Orthodox court. Many travel to Cyprus or the Czech Republic to marry but upon return find out their marriages are not recognized in Israel.
Nice "democracy". So much for the human rights angle.
Desert Tortoise
At least in the US the Federal courts have consistently ruled that attempts by states to make participation in the BDS movement illegal under state law are an unconstitutional infringement on freedom of speech. Ben and Jerry's is probably on safe legal ground to do what they are doing even as it angers some people.
P. Smith
Israel treats its Arab and Palestinian citizens as second class members of society. It’s repugnant.
Let’s all remember that Israel is 20% Arab/Palestinians, so criticism of Israel is not anti-Semitic.
bass4funk
?
Will the Palestinians stop abusing the rights of the Israelis, including over a million Palestinians that have Israelis citizenship and call Israel their home? Will the Palestinians in Gaza renounce Hamas?
Hamas is doing exactly that to the Israelis by calling for its destruction and annihilation of the Jewish people.
P. Smith
This is completely irrelevant or the article. Please don’t hijack this threads like you do to other threads every day.
Not even close. Systematically seizing land and crisscrossing land with barbed wire fences to restrict the populace in the West Bank and blockading Gaza are far different than calling for the destruction and annihilation of the Jewish people.
Also, Hamas hasn’t called for the annihilation of the Jewish people since 2017. Do try to keep up.
Desert Tortoise
I'm curious how Palestinians are abusing the rights of Palestinians that have Israeli citizenship?
One aspect of the conflict that really bugs me is how properties owned by Arab families, often for many generations, is just taken from them and developments for Jewish families built on their land. As a land owner myself I can understand the anger the Arabs feel. I would fight to defend my land if someone or some government tried to take it from me, and especially if the reason was because I was the wrong religion in the eyes of some government entity and my land was to be handed over to someone of the government favored religion. That is a reason to fight, but when Arabs do it they are labeled terrorists. Annexing other people's land isn't right. That isn't anti-semitic. I'd fight my own government if they tried to do that with my land. It's a matter of principle.
bass4funk
Yeah, who cares about the Jews? Not important. Give Hamas a pass, the Jews deserve what they get, right?
No, you’re just putting the blame squarely in Israelis lap, please stop viewing every issue as one-sided. The Israelis have their faults, but given Hamas and the Palestinians history on how they have treated the Israelis, can’t blame them for taking drastic measures to protect their nation, as they should.
And the Israelis should lower their guard and allow more Palestinians easier flow and access to launch future attacks against the Israelis, according to history, easier than building tunnels and safer might I add.
Always, let’s change the word salad and see if that works internationally.
https://www.newsweek.com/hamas-drops-call-destruction-israel-and-war-against-jewish-faith-593266
Desert Tortoise
Israel has occupied the West Bank, Gaza Strip and Golan Heights since 1967. That is 54 years. Imagine if the US had occupied Japan and/or Germany for 54 years after WWII. That would be 1999, and like with the Occupied Territories, no end of the occupation in sight. Now imagine the US had taken land from German and Japanese families and replaced them on their land with American families. Do you not think the Germans and Japanese would have risen up in arms to fight this? I cannot imagine how anyone can think a people can have their land taken from them by force, see their land handed over to the people of another nation and yet these people are expected to simply accept this as their lot in life and not fight back? I shake my head in amazement that people think Arabs should have to absorb this kind of abuse and not get angry or fight back. I sure would.
Kumagaijin
"It used to be that an anti-Semite was someone that hated Jews. Nowadays, an anti-Semite is someone Jews hate."Hajo Meyer, Holocaust survivor
plasticmonkey
Now we're getting somewhere. Please elaborate.
zichi
This year, for the first time, hundreds of thousands of Israeli Palestinians protested about the treatment of Palestinians in Gaza and Jerusalem.
The topic of the post is the illegal Jewish settlements.
zichi
If there is ever to be a solution to the conflict, and the two-state solution then the West Bank must be part of the Palestinian state.
elephant200
The settlers can eat Haagen Dazs! I don't understand why ice-cream is a political issue!
bass4funk
Not nearly a 1/3 of what the radical elements of the violence that Hamas has wrought on the Jewish people.
Don’t see that happening anytime soon.
zichi
The conflict and violence will continue until there is a solution.
P. Smith
Nope. Keep trying.
This is irrelevant to you hijacking the threads day in and day out. It is funny that you bitch about putting blame on one side given that’s exactly what you do when talking about the democrats.
Israel should stop treating the Palestinians like animals.
Always fun when you cite to articles that demonstrate yourself incorrect. Thanks.
plasticmonkey
You've got that completely backwards. Far, far more Palestinians have been killed by Israel than Israelis killed by Hamas, Hezbollah, or other Palestinian terrorist groups. And I don't see Palestinians evicting Israelis from their homes.
Israel is a supposedly democratic state. We should expect better from it.
Kicking Palestinians out of their homes has nothing to do with national security. It's just a greedy land grab.
bass4funk
You keep skating, lol
No, it's relevant because the Palestinians deserve a lot more and a lot better, but nothing will change as long as the radicals and Hamas continue to try and destroy the Jewish State, it's relevant because we are talking about Israel, the land of the Jews and if the Palestinians want to seriously have a two-state solution and want the Israelis to stop more land grab, then at the very minimum they could show goodwill and a commitment to wanting peace, if not, Israel will do whatever it sees fit to ensure its survival and safety.
The Palestinians should stop building tunnels and rockets and recognize the Jewish State and stop thinking it can kick the Israelis out of their homeland.
Actually, it didn't if you read the entire article and not cherry-pick the tidbits you politically like.
ReynardFox
Aruba, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Belgium, Brazil, Canada. Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States
These are the countries in which Ben & Jerry's operates.
You know what countries are noticeably absent?
IRAN AND SYRIA.
I get that when you're on the wrong side of literally the entire international community, you might have to fudge the numbers to make yourself look like the aggrieved party, but c'mon...
P. Smith
It’s also the land of the Palestinians.
bass4funk
So your excuse is to just let Hamas shoot rockets into the Jewish State and the Israelis should just cherry-pick their targets? Hamas uses its own people as human shields, only cowards do that. Maybe if they used all the money and aid they get to build schools and clean drinking water instead of purchasing weapons, a lot of lives could have been spared.
Why would you?
But we should expect less of Hamas and just allow them to bomb and attack people indiscriminately without any repercussions? Huh?
Then the Palestinians should show good will and at least the Israelis can sit down and talk, that is a start, but as long as they feel threatened, it won't happen and Israel will take whatever it needs to ensure its safety, including taking more land away from the Palestinians, which I actually don't agree with, but it's up to Hamas to make the change and show that they are contrite.
P. Smith
The Palestinians should show good will after all the abuse they’ve taken from the Israelis? That makes perfect sense.
zichi
The Hamas are not strong on the West Bank. But the West Bank Palestinians needs a new leader.