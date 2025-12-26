 Japan Today
Israeli military says it killed a member of Iran’s Quds Force in Lebanon

JERUSALEM

The Israeli military said on Thursday that its ‌forces killed a member of Iran's Quds Force in Lebanon who had been involved in ⁠planning attacks from Syria and ‍Lebanon.

The military identified the ‍man as ‍Hussein Mahmoud Marshad al-Jawhari, calling ⁠him a key operative in the force's unit ​840.

He was assassinated in the area or Ansariyeh, the military added in a statement, without giving any further details of his death.

Al-Jawhari "operated under ⁠the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and was involved in terror activities, directed by Iran, against the State of Israel and its security forces," the statement said.

Israel and Iran fought a brief war in June and the Israeli military has been carrying out strikes in Lebanon on a near-daily basis, in what ​it says is an effort to stop Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah ⁠from rebuilding.

A U.S.-backed ceasefire agreed in November 2024 ended more than a year of fighting ‍between Israel and Hezbollah and required ‌the disarmament ‌of the powerful armed ‍group, beginning in areas south of the ‌river adjacent to Israel.

There was ‍no immediate comment from Iran or Lebanon.

