 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir attends his party faction meeting at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir attends his party faction meeting at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 3, 2024 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun Image: Reuters/Ronen Zvulun
world

Israeli minister Ben-Gvir banned from French territory

0 Comments
PARIS

France has decided to ban Israel's far-right police ‌minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from French territory, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Saturday, adding that ‌this reflected growing anger among ⁠governments around the world ⁠over the ⁠treatment of an activist flotilla ‌heading to Gaza.

"As from today, Itamar Ben-Gvir ⁠is ⁠banned from entering French territory," Barrot wrote on X.

"Along with my Italian counterpart, I am asking the European Union ⁠to also take sanctions ⁠against Itamar Ben-Gvir."

Western governments expressed ‌outrage after Ben-Gvir posted a video of himself taunting activists who had intended to bring humanitarian aid ‌to Gaza being pinned to the ground. Some later alleged they had been physically assaulted in detention, allegations that Israel's prison service denied.

Ben-Gvir was rebuked by both Israeli Prime ​Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the United States, Israel's staunchest ally. Netanyahu ‌said Ben-Gvir's conduct was "not in line with Israel's values and norms".

A spokesperson for Ben-Gvir did ‌not immediately reply to a request ⁠for a ⁠comment on the French ​decision.

The activists, whose vessels were ⁠intercepted this ‌week in international waters by ​the Israeli navy, have been deported from Israel.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Ghosts of Sekigahara: A Haunting Visit to Japan’s Bloodiest Battlefield

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

How I Self-Published My First Book as a Writer Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Amanohashidate

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

CineYama: A Foreigner-Built Theater Inside an Abandoned Kindergarten

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Top 10 Japanese Matcha Brands: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Clarence Lab Experiential Summer Camps for 8-14 Year Olds

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Joint Custody Law Explained for Foreign Parents

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Yanesen: Tokyo’s Best Off-The-Beaten-Path Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

Hinotori Limited Express

GaijinPot Travel