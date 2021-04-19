Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Israeli police clash with Palestinian crowd in Jerusalem

1 Comment
JERUSALEM

Israeli police clashed with hundreds of Palestinian protesters outside Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday, firing stun grenades and a water cannon to disperse the crowd, Israeli media said.

Similar clashes have occurred nightly since the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began last week. Palestinians say they typically gather on the stairs outside the Old City's Damascus Gate each evening during Ramadan but that this year Israeli police put up barriers to keep away the crowds.

The move has angered Muslims who like to meet at the plaza to pass the Ramadan nights after the daily dawn-to-dusk fast ends. Police accuse the crowds of disorderly conduct and throwing stones at security forces.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan showed videos of large crowds clashing with police, who used stun grenades and sprayed water to disperse the gathering. Police said they had made at least three arrests, and the Palestinian Red Crescent medical service said four people were injured in the clashes. There were no immediate details on their conditions.

Israeli police also reported clashes with Arab crowds in Jaffa, on the southern edge of Tel Aviv. Police said crowds threw stones at police, slightly injuring two officers. Three arrests were made.

Ramadan is marked by dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts with family and friends, though crowded shoulder-to-shoulder gatherings in mosques and large gatherings for meals remain limited due to the continued spread of the coronavirus globally.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Boycott, divest from, and sanction the human right’s abusing Israelis. Free the occupied territories.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Break into a New Career with a Job in Japan’s Video Game Industry

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #126: Top 2021 Cherry Blossom Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

6 Ways To Find Furniture for Your Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Linemo, Ahamo, Povo or Rakuten Un-Limit: Which New Phone Plan is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

Saga

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #127: Comedian’s Advice to Recruits, ‘Don’t Like it? Quit!’

GaijinPot Blog

Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things to Know Before Taking the Plunge

Savvy Tokyo