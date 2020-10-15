Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Israeli protesters chant slogans during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu In Jerusalem, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Netanyahu was questioned, but not named as a suspect, in a probe related to a possible conflict of interest involving a $2 billion purchase of German submarines that implicated some of his closest associates. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
world

Israeli protesters call for new investigation of Netanyahu

JERUSALEM

Hundreds of Israelis protested outside Israel's Supreme Court on Wednesday, calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be investigated in a scandal surrounding a $2 billion submarine deal with Germany.

Several Israeli businessmen, including confidants of Netanyahu and a former commander of the navy, are suspects in a graft scandal connected to the purchase of warships and submarines from German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp.

The protesters, many in cars that had driven in convoys from northern and southern Israel, carried makeshift submarines on top of their vehicles as they passed the court.

Netanyahu, who is on trial in three other corruption cases, was questioned but not named as a suspect in the submarine scandal.

Dan Halutz, a former military chief of staff, accused Netanyahu of hiding relevant information from defense officials when deciding to purchase the submarines from Germany.

Wednesday's protest took place after emergency restrictions limiting public demonstrations expired. Those restrictions, imposed under a new lockdown, allowed people to demonstrate only within a kilometer (half mile) of their homes.

Netanyahu is standing trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in the three corruption cases in which he is accused of trading favors in exchange for lavish gifts and favorable news coverage.

He has professed innocence, saying the charges are trumped up by a biased justice system and a liberal media.

Netanyahu has also been facing growing dissatisfaction with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy, with weekly protests against him being held for over three months.

The country entered a second nationwide lockdown last month, dealing another blow to an economy already hit hard by the pandemic.

Netanyahu announced Wednesday that the lockdown has brought down infection rates and that the government will soon announce its plans for an exit strategy.

