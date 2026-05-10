Israeli strike kills seven in south Lebanon; Lebanese health ministry says

Emergency responders assisted by other people and heavy machinery inspect the site of an Israeli strike in Saksakiyeh, Lebanon, May 9, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer

An Israeli strike on the southern Lebanese town of ‌Saksakiyeh killed at least seven people, including a child, and wounded 15 on Saturday, Lebanon's ‌health ministry said.

The Israeli military ⁠said it had struck ⁠Hezbollah militants ⁠in the town, accusing them of ‌planning attacks against Israeli soldiers.

"The IDF is ⁠aware ⁠of reports regarding harm to uninvolved civilians in the structure in which the terrorists were struck. The details of ⁠the incident are under ⁠review," the military said in ‌a statement.

Israel and armed group Hezbollah have continued to exchange fire in southern Lebanon, where Israel has carved ‌out a self-declared security zone, despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire announced on April 16.

Israel also said it killed the commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan force on Wednesday in its first strike on Beirut's ​southern suburbs since the ceasefire was declared.

While Israel and Hezbollah wage ‌war, the United States has hosted two rounds of talks between the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors ‌to Washington, the highest-level contacts ⁠between Lebanese and ⁠Israeli government representatives in ​decades.

A U.S. State Department official ⁠said representatives ‌of Israel and Lebanon would ​hold a third round of talks in Washington on Thursday and Friday.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.