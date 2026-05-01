 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Funeral of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike, according to medics, in Gaza City
Mourners carry a body during the funeral of Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli strike, according to medics, in Gaza City, May 17, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas Image: Reuters/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS
world

Israeli strikes kill eight people in Gaza, medics say

0 Comments
By Nidal and al-Mughrabi
CAIRO

Israeli strikes killed at least eight Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, health officials said, as ceasefire efforts ‌meant to end fighting between Israel and the Hamas militant group falter.

In the weeks since halting its joint bombing with the U.S. in Iran, Israel has stepped up its attacks in Gaza, ‌where Hamas has been tightening its grip, even as Israeli ⁠troops remain in control of more than half the territory.

Medics ⁠said an Israeli ⁠strike killed one Palestinian near a police post and another at a tent ‌encampment in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli military said it ⁠killed a militant who posed an ⁠immediate threat to forces in the area.

Separately, Gaza medics said another Israeli airstrike killed at least three people at a community kitchen near Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza area. The Israeli military said ⁠the strike targeted a Hamas commander developing anti-tank missiles.

Gaza medical officials said ⁠three more Palestinians were killed, one in ‌a shooting incident in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip and two others in an Israeli airstrike near a bakery in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

On Saturday, the Israeli military said Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the head of Hamas' armed ‌wing in Gaza, was killed in what it described as a precise strike on Gaza City on Friday.

Hamas confirmed Haddad's death but stopped short of threatening revenge.

HAMAS COMMANDER KILLED IN CAR

The Israeli military said it had also killed Bahaa Baroud, a Hamas Operations Headquarters commander, in an airstrike on Saturday, accusing him of planning multiple imminent attacks against troops and Israeli civilians in recent weeks.

The military said ​Baroud posed an immediate threat and was targeted in a precise strike, adding measures were taken beforehand to reduce civilian harm, including the use of ‌precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

Gaza health officials said Baroud, along with another person, was killed in the airstrike, which targeted their car in Gaza City.

Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked in indirect talks to ‌advance U.S. President Donald Trump's postwar plan for Gaza that is meant ⁠to end more than two ⁠years of fighting with Hamas disarming as ​Israeli troops withdraw from Gaza.

Some 870 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli ⁠strikes since the October ceasefire, ‌according to figures that do not distinguish between combatants ​and civilians. Four Israeli soldiers were killed by militants during the same period.

Hamas does not disclose figures for casualties among its fighters.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Clarence Lab Experiential Summer Camps for 8-14 Year Olds

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Wisteria Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Ghosts of Sekigahara: A Haunting Visit to Japan’s Bloodiest Battlefield

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Is Oshikatsu? Japan’s Fan Culture of Devotion, Spending and Obsession

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Matsushima: A Slow Journey Along Japan’s Pine Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Joint Custody Law Explained for Foreign Parents

GaijinPot Blog

Amanohashidate

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

How I Self-Published My First Book as a Writer Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sarutahiko Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Ghibli Park

GaijinPot Travel