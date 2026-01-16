Israeli strikes kill five in Gaza

FILE PHOTO: Rubble lies at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in the central Gaza Strip, January 9, 2026. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa/File Photo

Two Israeli airstrikes killed five people, including a 16-year-old, in Deir ‌al-Balah on Thursday, said local health authorities.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for ⁠comment on the incident.

It was not ‍immediately clear what triggered the attacks, ‍which were ‍in areas outside the control of Israeli ⁠forces in the strip.

More than 400 Palestinians and three Israeli ​soldiers have been reported killed since a fragile ceasefire took effect in October.

Israel has razed buildings and ordered residents out of more than half of Gaza where its ⁠troops remain. Nearly all of the territory's more than 2 million people now live in makeshift homes or damaged buildings in a sliver of territory where Israeli troops have withdrawn and Hamas has reasserted control.

The United Nations children agency said on Tuesday that over 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire, including victims of drone and quadcopter attacks.

Israel and Hamas have traded ​blame for violations of the ceasefire and remain far apart from each other ⁠on key issues, despite the United States announcing the second phase of the ceasefire on Wednesday.

Israel launched its operations ‍in Gaza in the wake of an ‌attack by Hamas-led ‌fighters on October, 2023 which ‍killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's assault ‌has killed 71,000 people, according ‍to health authorities in the strip, and left much of Gaza in ruins.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.