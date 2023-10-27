Israeli troops briefly raid northern Gaza ahead of expected full-scale incursion

Israeli troops and tanks briefly raided northern Gaza Wednesday night, the military said Thursday, engaging with Hamas fighters and targeting anti-tank weapons in order to “prepare the battlefield” before an expected ground invasion.
The third Israeli raid since the war began came after more than two weeks of devastating airstrikes that have left thousands dead, and more than 1 million displaced from their homes, in the small, densely-populated territory.
Arab leaders made a joint plea Thursday for a cease-fire to end civilian suffering and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, where Israel has imposed a suffocating siege ever since Hamas’ rampage and hostage-taking in southern Israel ignited the war. Residents are running out of food, water and medicine, and U.N. workers have barely any fuel left to support relief missions.
The rising death toll in Gaza is unprecedented in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said Thursday more than 7,000 Palestinians have died in the fighting, a figure that could not be independently verified. Even greater loss of life could come if Israel launches a ground offensive aimed at crushing Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007 and survived four previous wars with Israel.
More than 1,400 people in Israel, mostly civilians, were slain during the initial Hamas attack, according to the Israeli government.
The damage to Gaza from nearly three weeks of bombardment showed in satellite photos of several locations taken before the war and again in recent days.
Entire rows of residential buildings simply disappear in the photos, reduced to smears of dust and rubble. A complex of 13 high-rises by the sea was pounded to dust near Gaza City's al-Shati refugee camp, leaving only a few tottering bits of facade. Just down the street, hardly anything remained in what had been a neighborhood of low-built homes on winding lanes, according to the photos by Maxar Technologies.
New strikes Thursday leveled more than eight homes belonging to an extended family, killing at least 15 people in the southern city of Khan Younis. In the chaotic wasteland of crumbled concrete and twisted metal, rescuers lifted the body of a boy from beneath a slab.
The Israeli military said an airstrike killed one of two masterminds of the Oct 7 massacre, Shadi Barud, the head of Hamas’ intelligence unit. The military says it only strikes militant targets and accuses Hamas of operating among civilians in an attempt to protect its fighters.
Palestinian militants have fired thousands of rockets into Israel since the war began. One struck a residential building in the central city of Petah Tikva, without wounding anyone.
Hamas’ military wing said Thursday that Israeli bombardment has so far killed about 50 of the at least 224 hostages the militants abducted during its Oct. 7 assault. There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials, who have denied previous, similar claims.
Family members and Jewish groups are trying to keep the spotlight on the hostages' plight. In Paris, 30 empty baby strollers were displayed in front of the Eifel Tower — each with a photo of one of the children taken from Israel. A day earlier, blindfolded teddy bears with photos of the abducted children were placed in front of a fountain in Tel Aviv.
The conflict has threatened to ignite a wider war across the region.
Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed ally of Hamas in Lebanon, has repeatedly traded fire with Israel along the border. The United States has sent to the region two aircraft carrier strike groups, along with additional fighter jets and other weaponry and personnel.
Israel has vowed to crush Hamas’ capacity to govern Gaza or threaten Israel again but also says it doesn’t want to reoccupy the territory, from which it withdrew soldiers and settlers in 2005. That could prove a daunting challenge, since Hamas is deeply rooted in Gaza, with political and charity organizations as well as a formidable armed wing.
Benny Gantz, a retired general and a member of Israel’s war Cabinet, said any possible ground offensive would be only “one stage in a long-term process that includes security, political and social aspects that will take years.”
“The campaign will soon ramp up with greater force,” he added.
The overnight raid into Gaza was the largest of several known brief incursions. The military said soldiers and tanks killed fighters and destroyed tunnels and anti-tank missile launching positions. The military said no Israelis were wounded. There was no immediate confirmation of any Palestinian casualties.
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, a military spokesman, said the incursion was “part of our preparations for the next stages of the war.”
Israel also said it also carried out around 250 airstrikes across Gaza in the last 24 hours, targeting tunnel shafts, rocket launchers and other militant infrastructure. Its reported targeting could not be independently verified.
The figure of 7,000 deaths reported by the Gaza Health Ministry is more than three times the number of Palestinians killed in the six-week-long Gaza war in 2014. The ministry’s toll includes more than 2,900 minors and more than 1,500 women.
After U.S. President Joe Biden said he had “no confidence” in Gaza's casualty figures, the Health Ministry on Thursday countered by releasing a more than 200-page document listing the names of 6,747 dead, including ages and gender. It said another 281 dead had not been identified and that hundreds still missing under rubble were not included in the count.
The warning by the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, over depleting fuel supplies raised alarm that the humanitarian crisis could quickly worsen. Israel is still barring deliveries of fuel — needed to power generators — saying it believes Hamas will take it for military use.
About 1.4 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have fled their homes, with nearly half of them crowding into U.N. shelters. Hundreds of thousands remain in northern Gaza, despite Israel ordering them to evacuate to the south and saying that those who remain might be considered “accomplices” of Hamas.
In recent days, Israel has let more than 70 trucks with aid enter from Egypt.
“This is a small amount of what is required, a drop in the ocean,” said William Schomburg, an official with the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza. “We are trying to establish a pipeline.”
Nine Arab countries — including key U.S. allies and nations that have signed peace or normalization deals with Israel — issued a joint statement Thursday calling for an immediate cease-fire and an end to the targeting and death of civilians.
“The right to self defense by the United Nations Charter does not justify blatant violations of humanitarian and international law,“ said the statement, signed by Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Morocco.
In the occupied West Bank, Israeli authorities detained 86 Palestinians, including five women, in multiple raids overnight, bringing the total detained there to more than 1,400, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, which represents former and current prisoners. At least 104 Palestinians have been killed in violence in the West Bank.
yipyip
Israel has every right to defend itself and it is going to eliminate Hamas no matter what it takes.
Yrral
This is another dysfunctional war
Thuban
Err..... ahh......
A kinda ho-hum acknowledgement that civilian targets are being flattened.
ICC... hello.... anybody home?
Yrral
At what cost for Israel,the economy will collapse Google Hamas War Economy Collapse
bass4funk
Israel has a moral obligation to safeguard and protect their nation, they will eventually pick off and eliminate many of the top leaders of this radical barbaric organization.
Aly Rustom
Nobody believes that horse manure anymore. Everyone knows that this is ethnic cleansing and mass murder.
Yrral
Their is nothing moral by Israel, especially when they elect a criminal to run it,and they are calling for him to resign,he supported Hamas,as way to not have a two state solution Google Bibi Hamas Two State Solution
bass4funk
Maybe you don’t, but that’s not the issue, nor emotionally relevant.
Well, that’s how you see it, I see cowardice and see how Hamas could care less about its own people using them as human shields as well as using the hostages or hiding among the civilian population knowing that’s the only way they can a tactical advantage over the IDF, the sooner the Jewish states is rid of Hamas the better it will be for the Israelis regardless of how long it takes. You kidnap, rape, behead and murder people, there is no way the government of Israel will and should never let this go.
bass4funk
I’m all about riding Gaza of Hamas, yes.
Yes, I did.
I didn’t, don’t distort my words.
Hamas is extreme, this is true.
Aly Rustom
I see cowardice from the IDF in bombing from above instead of properly engaging the enemy
They will NEVER be rid of Hamas- in fact they are only strengthening them with this indiscriminate killing
You steal people's land, imprison them in a open air prison, starve , Kidnap , and murder them, there is no way the Palestinian people and the region in general will and should never let this go.
Aly Rustom
So you think all Palestinians are Hamas.
I'm not. That's what you are saying.
bass4funk
They can criticize all they want the UN doesn’t get to dictate how a sovereign nation should defend itself. I wouldn’t pay attention to that, at all.
They will do that at their own choosing, but it’s funny you want the IDF to engage Hamas, because it’s cowardly to bomb them from the skies but you don’t think it’s cowardly to kidnap innocent men, women and children. Speaking both sides from your mouth.
They will, it will setback their operations for a few years, you kill as many of their top leaders as possible it takes time to bring up their replacements, always, get rid of them and the Israelis will have peace for a few years at least.
You can’t steal something that never belonged to you.
Desert Tortoise
The following comments should not be construed to be some sort of justification for Israel. It is just a general comment on the tactics being used.
These little in and out raids the Israelis are conducting are a form of reconnaissance, testing how the Hamas troops respond, what weapons they employ, from where and what their tactics are. The IDF is also looking for their tunnel entrances most likely from the air as these raids unfold. There will be several more of these at different points in Gaza as the IDF determines how and where to mount a large scale attack. In centuries past these are the sorts of raids horse mounted cavalry would conduct, probing the enemy to see how they respond, or don't, trying to find the right place(s) to attack.
The big problem for both Israel and the US is that any attempt to clear Hamas out of Gaza is going to be worse than the 18 month effort to clear Is out of Falluja. In Falluja the civilian population fled, leaving only the IS behind. That isn't going to be possible in Gaza. And, after 18 months of room by room, brick by brick combat, clearing tunnel systems, etc., Falluja was utterly destroyed.
Aly Rustom
Actually, yes it does. There are rules of engagement. Otherwise Israel would be accused of war crimes.
Sure I do. And I would advise you to look at how many Palestinian children and women have been kidnapped and are languishing in Israeli jails. But I guess that doesn't matter to you
Funny. That's exactly what other posters accuse YOU of doing.
No they won't. They'll get a regional war. Peace for a few years is the LAST thing they will get by collective punishment.
Desert Tortoise
Maybe, maybe not. If enough UN members vote in the General Assembly where there no member has a veto, to form an international force to protect Gaza Israel could find itself isolated and overwhelmed.
The UN through the ICC can also prosecute Israeli civil and military leaders for war crimes.
bass4funk
Hamas is not an acknowledged military outfit resigned to a nation. Again, Israel will do what it must to safeguard its people, the UN, the joke that it is can’t even come to an agreement as what a terrorist is.
No one was purposely kidnapped tortured and rape for the pure sport or desire to rid the region of Muslims.
Terrorists should be in prison or retired…permanently.
Like it care, been always consistent, but people can think whatever they like. Good..
They will.
The US should get ready then.
Aly Rustom
We are not talking about Killing Hamas. Have at it. We are talking about the indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians.
Women and children have been kidnapped by the IDF.
I SAID women and children! So now YOU are saying these women and children are terrorists too??
Nope.
To have its economy collapse
Yrral
Hamas was recognized by Israel as the legitimate government of Gaza,they transmitted fund to Hamas from Qatar,it time for the people of Israel to accept responsibility and not blame others that do not care about their plight,that the only way they will deal with their grief,by holding their government accountable,not others outside Israel
La vie douce
"The figure of 7,000 deaths reported by the Gaza Health Ministry is more than three times the number of Palestinians killed in the six-week-long Gaza war in 2014. The ministry’s toll includes more than 2,900 minors and more than 1,500 women.
After U.S. President Joe Biden said he had “no confidence” in Gaza's casualty figures, the Health Ministry on Thursday countered by releasing a more than 200-page document listing the names of 6,747 dead, including ages and gender. It said another 281 dead had not been identified and that hundreds still missing under rubble were not included in the count.2
Joe Biden / White House saying he has "no confidence" in the Gaza casualty figures is as appalling as it is hypocritical, on par with his "unconditional support " for Israel's actions which have gone way beyond revenge and into genocidal. Over 3000 dead kids in 3 weeks and he still "unconditionally supports " it? Biden White House has lost whatever moral high ground they claimed to have. Joe needs to go.
Attilathehungry
Anyone who thinks there is a political solution to this problem is dreaming. However, easing Hamas and their supporters from the face of the Earth is a good start to having peace.
Any civilian casualties in Gaza are 100% the fault of Hamas. There is NO moral equivalency betweem a trained military conducting a careful campaign and a pack of rapists and murderers. Sadly Gazans have allowed the rapists and murderers to hide and thrive in tbeir midst, and now have to pay the price.
Desert Tortoise
The Israelis are using, it appears, the same tactics the US military used in Iraq against IS and doing so will leave Gaza looking like Falluja but with a vastly larger casualty count.
I have said here more than once that the Israelis are walking into a trap if they mount a ground assault on Gaza. I think it is a fools errand and ultimately will make Hamas stronger, not weaken them, just as Israel's inconclusive 2006 war against Hezbollah created the monster it is today. Hamas is sitting in their tunnels waiting for the IDF to come into the traps they have set for them.
Israel has already lost this war. There is literally nothing it can do at this point to redeem itself but to quote the Bible they are a proud and stiff necked people. They overestimate what their own forces can accomplish against a thoroughly dug in enemy on its home turf, and cannot yet see that they have lost. The only path to peace is for Israel to return to its pre-1967 borders and for there to be an independent Palestine.
RichardPearce
Love how Palestinians 'invaded' their homes in Negev etc, but Israeli regime militants 'raid', or stage 'incursions' into neighboring countries.
I STAND WITH PALESTINE because attempting to fool my by playing with the english language is like trying to fool Penn and Teller with sleight of hand.
bass4funk
That is what I am talking about, don’t deflect.
Hamas brutally killed, raped and beheaded babies, enough video online that shows their brutality
I never said that, nor implied that, calm down.
They will
The US will never allow that to happen.
u_s__reamer
...Joe Biden said he had “no confidence” in Gaza's casualty figures, ...
Politicians love to cherry-pick for their own purposes and Biden's "no confidence" translates as "don't want to believe so many Arab men, women and children have been killed" (because the more killed, the worse the image of the Israelis in world opinion which could then lead to an outbreak of anti-semitic violence around the world). That's why the words "bombs", "bombing", "bombardment" of Gaza never pass their lips. After the Hamas attack I predicted Netanyahu would kill at least 10,000 (based on previous disproportionate dispensations of the IDF's MO). No matter how many die in Gaza, the question arises does Hamas really have so many fighters, like 10,000+? Given the culture of revenge on both sides, the time is getting late to prevent a Palestinian Holocaust: the world must compel them to live together in peace (in ONE Jewish-Arab state).
wallace
"1. Reaffirms that the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, of 12 August 1949,1 is applicable to the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and other Arab territories occupied by Israel since 1967; 2."
"Hamas, particularly as a de facto governing authority in Palestine (namely, over Gaza) with control over its own militant forces, is obligated as part of the state of Palestine to comply with the Geneva Conventions and its three protocols."
yipyip
Most in Gaza are Hamas sympathizers and supporters, so they are not innocents.
It's soon to fall.
No one believes this Hamas propaganda.
Desert Tortoise
That is not how the Geneva Convention works. Maybe you should read it before publicly stating that which is obviously wrong. The IDF has, in fact, a duty under international law to minimize harm to civilians. They are also prohibited by international law from the forced displacement of the civilian population in the midst of a war. Forcing the Gazans to abandon their homes in the north is a war crime. Deliberately bombing residences is a war crime. We criticize Russian forces for targeting Ukrainian apartment blocks, schools, hospitals, and places of worship but give the IDF when it does the same against the Palestinians. Sorry but I'm waving the bs flag on that comment.
yipyip
You're completely wrong and misinterpret the Geneva Convention.
And trying to minimize Israel's efforts to rescue the hostages and defend its citizens, who are being subjected to Hamas and other Arab militant's rockets being shot into civilian areas every day shows a major disconnect with the reality of what happened and what is happening.
La vie douce
Do you have conclusive proof this document with the casualty details is fake? Please present it so we can make an unbiased judgment then.
Attilathehungry
The IDF tries mightily to avoid civilian casualties. Hamas tries to maximize them. Even among their own people.
There is a resolve in Israel that did not exist before. They are tired of living beside terrorists.
stormcrow
Hamas was smart to take so many hostages after its bloody butchery.
Israel wants to free as many hostages as possible, and Hamas can take its own sweet time.
The longer this goes on, the more it looks like Israel’s fault.
UChosePoorly
I don’t think Bass has actually ever criticized it when the Russians do it either. Maybe I missed it.
bass4funk
I support the survival of the Jewish nation.
It has nothing to do with supporting are most staunch ally and the only democracy in the ME.
Yrral
Do you support the survival of Republicans party,it obviously you and Trump do not
mrtinjp
We are not talking about Killing Hamas. We are talking about the indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians...
Well your Hamas friends are hiding behind women and children, if they were real fighters they would engage IDF in the open, IDF would readily oblige.. but than you need to play the victim card...where women and children are nothing more than tools...
Aly Rustom
You are the one deflecting- Hamas is underground. The people you are killing are innocent civilians
So they are 2 cheeks of the same backside.
Yes you did. HERE
You said AND implied it.
THey won't.
>
Aly Rustom
So by your logic those who were killed on Oct 7 are also not innocent because they democratically voted in a right wing extremist government.
Yrral
Lots of you people think Israel will invade ,it would be catastrophic for their economic,they are in process of offering Hamas a deal in exchange for the hostage Google Israel Hamas Hostage Concession
Desert Tortoise
Aerial imagery of Gaza depicting entire city blocks of civilian apartments leveled strongly argues that the IDF is deliberately targeting civilian housing.
https://www.aljazeera.com/gallery/2023/10/12/photos-show-scale-of-the-destruction-of-israeli-air-attacks-on-gaza
This is indiscriminate use of force. Collective punishment.
Aly Rustom
They're not. If they were you would have killed them by now. But you haven't. Because they aren't hiding among the civilian population
That's what the tunnels are for genius.
BS. All they do is aerial bombardment. They can invade and engage Hamas anytime they want.
Israel is better than anyone at that
To Israel, women and children are nothing more than target practice...
Chabbawanga
For every innocent man woman and child that is killed by Israel they create another new extremist, who will inevitably seek their revenge against their aggressors. Israel knows this.
Despite the desperate efforts of the US and UK governments and the legacy media to frame the mass murder of Palestinians as a necessary evil, the reaction to this whole situation across the world shows far more support for the Palestinian cause. It is a great relief to see that most people know right from wrong.
Chabbawanga
Apparently so. Disproportionate and indiscriminate revenge killing is also completely fine according to some commenters, so we cannot condemn what the IDF are doing in Gaza or what Hamas for their actions 2 weeks ago.
Chabbawanga
IDF: We seek vengeance for our fallen countrymen who were killed/kidnapped/abused two weeks ago. Our targets are Hamas militants, and any civilians are collateral damage.
Hamas: We seek vengeance for countrymen, who were killed/kidnapped/abused over the past decades. Our targets were IDF and military personnel, and any civilians were collateral damage.
Same story different flag. The only difference is that Israel has much better weapons, and continues to murder innocent civilians.
itsonlyrocknroll
Israel has a right to protect there people, families, the right to exist.
Hamas act of terror, what can only be described as a crime against humanity. Has awoken retribution that could lead collateral damage unacceptable in pursuit what is justified in war.
As much as Israel has a right to exist, this pending ground war has the potential to annihilate the state of Palestine (Gaza), its people deemed acceptable losses.
Now that would be tantamount to genocide. A war crime.
I am a cynical parson, especially politically.
Part of me feels Israel loss of 1400 innocence has provoked such red mist to persuade its government the agenda/objectives of this ground war is as much to eradicate Hamas as also provides the IDF a means to turn back any possibility of Palestine, its peoples, right to its homeland.
In business I have experienced some charlatan fork tongues.
Reading some of the appalling tragic loss of life both Israel and Palestine has endured, It is near impossible to trust any pledges/promises the Gaza innocent civilian population will have any state left to rebuild.
Aly Rustom
Palestinian Lives Matter Too: Jewish Scholar Judith Butler Condemns Israel’s “Genocide” in Gaza - YouTube
itsonlyrocknroll
I think the most urgent priority must be the return of the hostages, the Palestinian peoples help to secure there release could give a political means to secure a meaningful path to humanitarian convoys of medical, food, water, etc to hospitals schools.
bass4funk
No, I’m very clear on what I say and mean.
And among civilians.
Happens in war, has happened for thousands of years
Show me an article where the IDF beheaded babies and repeatedly raped women, show me. If you can’t, you’re spinning again.
No, I did not.
The terrorists should be without a doubt
They will, especially with the US behind them, doesn’t matter what the hopefuls think, modern weaponry always wins.
Raw Beer
The occupier cannot claim a right of defense against the occupied.
This is genocide.
Israel wants all the Palestinians out of Gaza because they want to exploit the large natural gas reserves from Gaza's waters. That is why they've also been attacking Lebanon and Syria, their waters also have large quantities of natural gas.
Chabbawanga
There has been no evidence that any Israelis were raped by Hamas militants. As for beheaded babies, does dismembered count? I can link you a whole bunch of pretty horrific videos of Gazan children mutilated in IDF missile attacks. No sure whether that will be allowed here though.
Aly Rustom
no they are not. that's why very few if any of them have been killed.
So has human sacrifice, slavery, etc. doesn't make it right.
IDF has killed civilians purposefully. They have imprisoned women and children.
What about the innocent?
You lot have been getting your butts kicked since WW2
Like in Vietnam? Iraq? How about the 2006-7 war with Hezbollah?
yipyip
No, this is just Hamas (and your) propaganda.
Israel is going to keep crushing and smashing its way through Gaza and no one can stop it,
ISRAEL STRONG!
Aly Rustom
And the Secretary General of the UN. Is he Hamas too?? Oh I forgot! You accused him of being anti semitic!
You mean goosestepping
Yeah that myth has been debunked.
Chabbawanga
That is the impression that they are trying to give. But most people see them as pathetic.
u_s__reamer
Very many Jews around the world are watching with horror and in sorrow Netanyahu's indiscriminate slaughter of men men women and children in Gaza, an aerial pogrom that is NOT happening in the name of any decent Jew. The very best minds of a people who throughout history have made an immeasurable contribution to human civilization are unanimous in their condemnation of this obscenity that the West is watching with eyes closed.
yipyip
So the Hamas propaganda machine saying 7000 Arab civilians have been killed so far is not true.
Unless Islamic Jihad shot another rocket at a hospital in Gaza.
Whatever it takes, as long as we see over one million running to the south.
That's why the word antisemitism exists.
Not in Israel and the US, where the largest Jewish populations are.
yipyip
Fake, poorly manufactured propaganda by illiterate terrorists.
Aly Rustom
No its true. What the analysts are saying is that during a ground invasion, Israel will suffer heavy losses.
That was Israel.
So you ADMIT to wanting to ethnically cleansing! Thank you for that.
No it exists to give the IDF and their gov an excuse to become modern day Nazis
Especially there.
So your Shin Beit intelligence was bested by illiterate terrorists huh? Doesn't bode well for you lot.