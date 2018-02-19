Israeli warplanes hit Gaza after new rocket attack

Israeli warplanes hit Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early on Monday after a rocket fired by Palestinians slammed into southern Israel, the army said.
It did not elaborate on the targets but Palestinian security sources said several missiles were fired at farmland east of Rafah in the south of the coastal enclave.
Israeli "fighter jets targeted underground infrastructure in the southern Gaza Strip, in response to the projectile that was launched at Israel earlier," an army statement said.
No casualties were reported in either incident.
The strikes followed fierce exchanges over the weekend in which Israeli ground forces killed two Palestinian teenagers in the enclave in cross-border fire.
Warplanes also pounded 18 Hamas facilities in two waves of air strikes, according to the Israeli military.
Those raids were in response to an explosion Saturday in which four Israeli soldiers inspecting the border fence were injured by an apparent Palestinian booby trap.
Two of the men were severely wounded but their lives were not in danger, the army said.
The blast and the retaliatory fire marked one of the most serious escalations in the Hamas-ruled territory since the Islamist movement and Israel fought a war in 2014.© 2018 AFP
10 Comments
Tommy Jones
Israel: Never misses an opportunity to degrade Palestinians.
ulysses
Hamas is not representative of all Palestinians. They are terrorists and nothing else. Even Egypt doesn't anything to do with them.
Haruka
Hamas is a terrorist group and nothing more. Israel needs to pound them out of Gaza and the West Bank.
Goodlucktoyou
why isn't the world up in arms about israel murdering two children? then blowing the hell out of the worlds biggest prison camp?
Cricky
Those pesky Ghetto people firing skyrockets willy nilly, the only response is to fire smart bombs at hospitals, schools, government institutions. Thank god they are encased behind concrete walls or hell they might actually reclaime their own land bursting forth from the ghetto to reclaim their land.
theFu
Hamas has good parts and bad parts.
The good parts provide services to people, similar to what a church or govt might do. If your govt ignored you and Hamas provides blankets and food when you need it, wouldn't you be more likely to approve of them?
The bad parts plan and carry out terrorist activities.
When anyone fires a gun at you, regardless of their age, they need to be taken out. Teens firing guns are just as dangerous, perhaps more dangerous, than a 35 yr old doing the same. Teens don't know they can be killed in the same way an adult realizes this fact.
Toasted Heretic
Netanyahu under investigation.
Divert, dismiss, deflect.
Like the British Govt post civil rights, post Bloody Sunday.
Shame on Israel and its supporters.
Peter14
When you occupy a people and push half into a Ghetto, it is easy to call those who fight back terrorists.
When you deny people freedom in their own land and take land from them at will it is easy to claim to be victims of their aggression when they fight back.
If the Israeli Government was not in charge of a country but were fighting for freedom they would be the ones labeled as terrorists.
They have never wanted a two state solution. As long as they hold the upper hand with US support and with weapons at their disposal, why not maneuver to get all the land the Palestinians have, and kick them out completely? Who is the real terrorist? In my submission it is the Government of Israel. No doubt at all.
Cricky
1900 years of banishment + a holicost does not justify building a wall around these people making a ghetto while stealing the land that has been in their families for 100!s of years. But Moses, David had great publicity they win for now. Rome had the solution.
chisineko
The will to resist and the means to resist must be eliminated before a peace process can be achieved.