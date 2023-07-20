Israelis march on Jerusalem to protest judicial overhaul

Military reservists sign a declaration announcing the suspension of their voluntary reserve duty as part of the protest

Hundreds of Israeli activists marched from Tel Aviv towards Jerusalem on Wednesday to protest against the hard-right government's planned judicial overhaul, which they fear threatens liberal democracy.

"It is time for a decisive move," said protest organizer Shikma Bressler of the 70-kilometer multi-day march, set to reach the Knesset or parliament by Saturday. "We need you... to join us."

The march is part of a months-long wave of protests that saw thousands block roads and train stations across the country on Tuesday, ahead of an upcoming parliament vote on a key clause of the reform agenda.

Protests against the judicial reforms have drawn support from both the left and the right, secular and religious groups, peace activists and military reservists, blue-collar and hi-tech workers.

Carrying Israeli flags, water bottles and umbrellas against the scorching sun, they set off in the morning, took a lengthy midday break in the shade of a park, and resumed their walk at around 5:30 p.m.

"We will get to Jerusalem on Saturday night and set up tents around the Knesset," said Moshe Radman, 38. "We hope that the government of Israel will hear the nation and stop the destruction."

Radman told AFP that the protesters would walk for about four hours, then break for the night and start again around sunrise on Thursday.

The judicial reform plan, announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in January, has split the nation.

It has sparked one of Israel's biggest ever protest movements, with weekly demonstrations often drawing tens of thousands.

It has also drawn international criticism, including from Israel's close ally the United States, where Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden has regularly voiced criticism of the proposed judicial reforms.

"My recommendation to Israeli leaders is not to rush," Biden was quoted as saying by columnist Thomas Friedman in The New York Times.

"I believe the best outcome is to continue to seek the broadest possible consensus here."

Herzog -- who earned multiple standing ovations during his 45-minute address to a joint session of Congress -- said the "painful, and deeply unnerving" demonstrations were the "clearest tribute to the fortitude of Israel's democracy".

"Although we are working through sore issues, just like you, I know our democracy is strong and resilient. Israel has democracy in its DNA," he said. "As head of state, I will continue doing everything to reach a broad public consensus, and to preserve, protect and defend the state of Israel's democracy."

Tuesday's mass protests, billed as a "national day of resistance", came after lawmakers adopted in a first reading a bill to limit the "reasonability" clause that currently allows the judiciary to strike down government decisions.

The Israeli parliament is due to begin the much-awaited second and third readings of the controversial bill on Monday.

The government, which includes Netanyahu's extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues that the changes are necessary to ensure a better balance of power.

Some critics of Netanyahu, who is fighting corruption charges in court, have argued he is seeking to undermine a judicial system he has accused of targeting him unfairly for political reasons.

The "reasonability" clause was cited most recently by Israel's top court to force Netanyahu to remove from his cabinet Aryeh Deri of the ultra-Orthodox party Shas, over a previous tax evasion conviction.

Other proposals include giving the government a greater say in the appointment of judges.

The Israel Medical Association on Wednesday announced a two-hour strike to protest the government's reforms.

Later on Wednesday, dozens of Israeli military reservists also signed a declaration announcing the suspension of their voluntary reserve duty to protest against the judicial reforms.

