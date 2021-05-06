Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with workers at Taqueria Las Gemelas in Washington Photo: AFP
world

It's a wrap: Biden buys tacos in boost for U.S. restaurants

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

President Joe Biden put his money where his mouth is Wednesday with a surprise lunch visit to a Washington tacos restaurant.

The surprise jaunt from the White House saw Biden's heavily guarded motorcade descend on Taqueria Las Gemelas in Union Market.

Biden was promoting the newly opened Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which provides $28.6 billion in stimulus for one of the hardest-hit sectors during the coronavirus pandemic.

And while at the restaurant, which is part-owned by Mexican immigrants, Biden did his bit for economic recovery by ordering a hefty lunch.

Co-owner Josh Phillips told dc.eater.com that the most powerful man in the world's order consisted of four tacos and two quesadillas, one of them featuring chorizo with habanero salsa.

Picking up his order, Biden looked around and growled, jokingly, to his staff: "These are my tacos."

On the election campaign trail, he said, lunch orders sometimes went missing.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her own impromptu dose of economic stimulus with a raid on a book shop during a trip to Providence, Rhode Island.

Harris, accompanied by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, emerged from Books on the Square with three novels and a cookbook, "Simply Julia."

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog