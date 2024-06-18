 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Italy Migrants Shipwreck Missing
Some of the 11 migrants saved from the sea after their sailboat sank in the Mediterranean Sea between Italy and Greece early Monday, June 17, 2024, are assisted in Roccella Ionica, southern Italy where they were brought by the Italian Coast Guard. (AP Photo/Valeria Ferraro)
world

At least 11 dead, 64 missing after 2 ships sink off coast of southern Italy

0 Comments
ROME

Sixty-four people were missing at sea after a shipwreck off the Italian southern coast on Monday, while 11 were rescued and taken ashore to a Calabrian town, United Nations' agencies said in a statement.

In a separate shipwreck, rescue workers found 10 bodies of suspected migrants trapped below the deck of a wooden boat off Italy’s tiny Lampedusa island, the German aid group Resqship wrote on Monday on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

In the first shipwreck, which took place about 200 kilometers (125 miles) off Calabria, a boat that had set off from Turkey eight days earlier caught fire and overturned, the UN agencies said, citing survivors.

The search-and-rescue operation started following a Mayday call by a French boat, the Italian Coast Guard said in a statement. The boat was sailing in a border area where Greece and Italy carry out search-and-rescue operations. Survivors and people still missing at sea came from Iran, Syria and Iraq, the U.N. agencies said.

The Italian Maritime Rescue Coordination Center immediately diverted two merchant vessels sailing nearby to the scene of the rescue. Assets from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex also helped.

The survivors were brought to the Calabrian port of Roccella Jonica, where they were disembarked and entrusted to the care of medical personnel. One of the migrants died soon after, the coast guard said.

In the second shipwreck, the crew aboard Resqship’s boat, the Nadir, found 61 people on the wooden boat, which was full of water.

"Our crew was able to evacuate 51 people, two of whom were unconscious,” it added. “The 10 dead were in the flooded lower deck of the boat.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Father’s Day in Japan: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Kimono Rental in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is June the Worst Month in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog