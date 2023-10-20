Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Giambruno attends Meloni's swearing-in ceremony at Quirinale Palace, in Rome
Andrea Giambruno, partner of Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, arrives at the Quirinale Presidential Palace for the swearing-in ceremony of Italy's new government, in Rome, Italy October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo Photo: Reuters/YARA NARDI
world

Italy PM splits from partner after his sexist TV comments

0 Comments
ROME

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday she had separated from her television journalist partner Andrea Giambruno, who has drawn criticism in recent weeks for sexist comments made on and off air.

"My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here," Meloni wrote on her social media accounts. "Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it," she added.

The couple have a seven-year-old daughter.

Giambruno is the presenter of a news program transmitted by Mediaset, part of the MFE media group owned by the heirs of the late Silvio Berlusconi, the former premier and Meloni ally.

On two days this week, another Mediaset show broadcast off-air excerpts from Giambruno's program showing him using foul language and appearing to make advances to a female colleague.

"Why didn't I meet you before?" he tells her.

In the second, more explicit recording aired on Thursday, Giambruno is heard boasting about an affair and telling female colleagues they can work for him if they take part in group sex.

The TV journalist had already been widely criticized in August for apparent victim-blaming comments following a gang rape case.

"If you go dancing, you have every right to get drunk - there shouldn't be any kind of misunderstanding and any kind of problem - but if you avoid getting drunk and losing your senses, you might also avoid running into certain problems and coming across a wolf," he said during his program.

Meloni had said after that episode that she should not be judged for comments made by her partner, and that in future she would not answer questions about his behavior.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2023: The Premier Event for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Japanese Streetwear

Savvy Tokyo

Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Ski and Travel Jobs in Japan: A Winter Wonderland Adventure

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books For Your Autumn Reading List

Savvy Tokyo

Taketomi Island (Taketomijima)

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 16 – 22

Savvy Tokyo

Five Famous Types of Japanese Sweet Potatoes

GaijinPot Blog

5 Essential Factors for Choosing a Boarding School

Savvy Tokyo

How To Exchange Business Cards in Japan – Meishi Koukan

GaijinPot Blog