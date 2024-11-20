 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Italy Stolen Artefacts
Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli, right, Perugia' Chief Prosecutor Raffaele Cantone, center, and Carabinieri General Francesco Gargano pose for photographers near archaeological finds from the Etruscan era during a press conference in Rome, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
world

Italy recovers Etruscan artifacts worth $8.5 billion bound for black market

0 Comments
ROME

Italian authorities announced Tuesday the seizure of an illegal excavation of an Etruscan burial site in the central Umbria region and are investigating two people for suspected theft of urns, sarcophagi and other artifacts worth 8 million euros ($8.5 million) intended for sale on the black market.

The illegal dig was adjacent to another Etruscan burial site discovered by a farmer tilling his land in 2015, authorities said. They were tipped off by photographs of artifacts and the site that were circulating on the black market that resembled objects found on the farmer's land.

Using a drone for aerial photography and phone taps, they located the second site on land belonging to a local businessman who had access to earthmoving equipment.

At the new site they found two sarcophagi, believed to be of two Etruscan princesses, one still with the skeleton inside, and a burial trousseau complete with urns with battle and hunting scenes, perfume jars and a comb made from bone.

The Etruscan civilization existed from about 900 B.C. to 27 B.C. in central Italy primarily between the Tiber and Arno rivers, covering parts of present-day Tuscany, Umbria and Lazio.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Kurikoma

GaijinPot Travel

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nikko National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japan’s Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Winter Illuminations For 2024-25

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Common Tourist Scams in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Did He Just Want To Try Sleeping With A Foreign Woman?”

Savvy Tokyo

What Trump’s 2024 Victory Means For Japan

GaijinPot Blog