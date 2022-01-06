Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Italy
People sit by the Rome's Piazza del Popolo Lions foutain, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The Italian Government is expected to hold a cabinet meeting with scientific and medical experts Wednesday, to apply new measures to cope with the surge of new COVID-19 cases in the country. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
world

Italy requires coronavirus vaccines for people 50 and older

0 Comments
By FRANCES D'EMILIO
ROME

The Italian government approved a measure Wednesday requiring people older than 50 to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. as the country struggles with nearly daily new records of fresh infections fueled by the omicron variant.

Earlier in the day, 189,000 new infections were confirmed in the country of some 59 million people.

“We want to put the brakes on the growth of the curve of contagion and push Italians who are still not vaccinated to do so," Prime Minister Mario Draghi was quoted by an official in his office as telling his ministers at a Cabinet meeting Wednesday evening.

The Cabinet voted unanimously to impose the mandate, which Public Administration Minister Renato Brunetta said puts Italy in the vanguard in Europe in cracking down on those who refuse to be vaccinated and who now account for the majority of patients in Italy’s rapidly filling ICU beds.

Some 78% of Italy’s population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, which can cause COVID-19. So far, about 36% have received a booster shot, which experts say is a crucial instrument in reducing the possibility that an infection will necessitate intensive care or be fatal.

Draghi said the decision to require vaccination for older persons was taken out of concern that they are at more risk for hospitalization and “to reduce the pressure on hospitals and save lives.”

It was not immediately announced what if any penalty non-vaccinated older persons might face. But Health Minister Roberto Speranza told reporters that anyone 50 or older will be checked to see if they have a “super green pass” before they enter their workplaces. That certification is reserved to those who are fully vaccinated or who have recently recovered from COVID-19.

The workplace requirement for older workers in both the public or private sector takes effect Feb. 15. That date would presumably allow time for workers to become fully vaccinated if they aren't now.

The Cabinet also decreed that anyone working in universities must be vaccinated, regardless of age. Currently, vaccination is required for school teachers, health care workers, members of the military and police forces, regardless of age.

Also adopted was a requirement that anyone working or obtaining services in beauty parlors and similar establishments have a negative virus test if they aren’t vaccinated or haven't recently recovered from COVID-19. The same rule will apply to stores in shopping malls and to banks and post offices. Those working or patronizing pharmacies or food stores will be exempt.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog