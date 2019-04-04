Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ivanka Trump, assistant to the president, stands up as she is recognized by President Donald Trump at the 2019 Prison Reform Summit and First Step Act Celebration in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
world

Ivanka Trump plans Africa trip to promote women's initiative

1 Comment
By CATHERINE LUCEY
WASHINGTON

White House adviser Ivanka Trump is planning a trip to Africa to promote a global women's initiative she's leading.

President Donald Trump's daughter will visit Ethiopia and Ivory Coast over four days this month. The White House said Wednesday that her schedule includes a women's economic empowerment summit in Ivory Coast as well as site visits and meetings with political leaders, executives and female entrepreneurs in both countries.

Accompanying her will be Mark Green, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development. On parts of the trip, they will be joined David Bohigian, acting president of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, as well as Kristalina Georgieva, interim president of the World Bank Group, which is hosting the summit.

OPIC provides loans, loan guarantees and political risk insurance, funding projects that stretch across continents and industries.

It will be Ivanka Trump's first visit to Africa since the White House undertook the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative in February. In a statement to The Associated Press, she said she was "excited to travel to Africa" to advance the effort.

Georgieva said in a statement that economic empowerment "can help unleash the enormous potential of women entrepreneurs for job creation and economic growth, especially in Africa."

The initiative involves the State Department, the National Security Council and other U.S. agencies. It aims to coordinate current programs and develop new ones to assist women in job training, financial support, legal or regulatory reforms and other areas.

Ivanka Trump says the goal is to economically empower 50 million women in developing countries by 2025.

Money for the effort will come through USAID, which initially set up a $50 million fund using dollars already budgeted. The president's 2020 budget proposal requests $100 million for the initiative, which will also be supported by programs across the government as well as private investment. The White House spending plan would cut overall funding for diplomacy and development.

Ivanka Trump has made women's economic empowerment a centerpiece of her White House portfolio. She has made a number of international trips, with a focus on these issues, including to Japan and India. Her travel to Africa follows a five-day tour that first lady Melania Trump made there last year, with a focus on child welfare.

Like the first lady, Ivanka Trump's efforts could be complicated by the president, who was criticized last year after his private comments about "s---hole countries" in Africa and other regions were leaked to journalists.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Ivanka Trump has made women's economic empowerment a centerpiece of her White House portfolio. She has made a number of international trips,

including to China where she was able to arrange numerous trademarks for the trump brand name.

Given the Trumps have shown next to nil regard for the world's population - beyond their family and the elite they are part of and support - it's most likely Ivanka will use this taxpayer financed trip to further enrich the Trump fortunes. Has her daddy shown his tax info so the public can learn how much the Trumps have profited from his time in the White House?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

LGBT

Adezakura

GaijinPot Travel

Explore

7 Food Theme Parks and Museums in Japan for the Hungry Traveler

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Things You Didn’t Know About the Emperor’s Abdication

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Here’s What Japanese Twitter Thinks of the New Era Name

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Drawing House Of Hibiya: Your New Favorite Elegant Restaurant With a Breathtaking View

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhoods

Nakazakicho

GaijinPot Travel