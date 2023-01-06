Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Traffic accidents are common and often deadly in the West African country Photo: AFP
world

Ivory Coast bus crash leaves 14 dead, 73 injured

0 Comments
ABIDJAN

A collision between two coaches in Ivory Coast's capital Yamoussoukro left 14 people dead and 73 injured on Thursday, emergency services said.

The victims included nine men and five women and the injured have been taken to Yamoussoukro hospitals, firefighters announced.

The cause of the accident, which occurred on the southern outskirts of the city, was unclear.

Traffic accidents are common and often deadly in the West African country, with many vehicles and roads poorly maintained.

Crashes are also frequently down to driver error -- the practice of buying a license from corrupt examiners is widespread.

Road accidents are the primary cause of death among Ivorian children and young people aged between five and 29, according to the transport ministry.

In August last year, 37 people were killed and 13 injured in two road accidents near Yamoussoukro and the economic hub Abidjan.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Frosty Petals: Introducing Five Japanese Winter Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

How to Save Money While Traveling Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

winter

5 Tokyo Coat Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Winter 2022/2023

Savvy Tokyo