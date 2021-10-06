Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Johnson & Johnson has asked the FDA to authorize booster shots of its Covid-19 vaccine Photo: AFP/File
world

J&J asks FDA to authorize booster shots of COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON

Drug maker Johnson & Johnson asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday to authorize booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18.

"Our clinical program has found that a booster of our COVID-19 vaccine increases levels of protection for those who have received our single-shot vaccine to 94 percent," said Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development at J&J.

J&J said that when a booster was given six months after the first shot, "antibody levels increased nine-fold one week after the booster and continued to climb to 12-fold higher four weeks after the booster," irrespective of age.

"We look forward to our discussions with the FDA and other health authorities to support their decisions regarding boosters," Mammen said.

President Joe Biden's administration announced plans in August for Americans vaccinated with the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines to get third shots.

Biden personally received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot last month and told Americans still resisting vaccination they are damaging the country.

The president received a third Pfizer dose in line with recently approved health guidance, which allows boosters for those 65 or older.

Also eligible for boosters are adults with high-risk medical conditions and those in jobs where they are frequently exposed to the virus.

The FDA said Tuesday its advisory committee will meet on October 14 to discuss an emergency use authorization of Moderna booster shots and on October 15 to discuss the J&J booster.

The boosters need to go through the three stage clinical trial same as any other experimental drug. I will volunteer for the control group.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

