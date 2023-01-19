Jacinda Ardern to step down as New Zealand prime minister

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday she is stepping down as New Zealand's leader and will not contest general elections set for October.
Fighting back tears, Ardern told reporters in Napier that Feb 7 will be her last day in office. She will hold her seat as a lawmaker until the general election, which she said would be held on Oct 14.
“I am not leaving because it was hard. Had that been the case I probably would have departed two months into the job. I am leaving because with such a privileged role, comes responsibility, the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead, and also, when you are not. I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It is that simple,” she said.
Ardern had faced a tough election campaign this year. Her liberal Labour Party won reelection two years ago in a landslide of historic proportions, but recent polls have put her party behind its conservative rivals.
She was lauded globally for her country's initial handling of the coronavirus pandemic after New Zealand managed for months to stop the virus at its borders. But it's zero-tolerance strategy was abandoned once it was challenged by new variants and vaccines became available.
She faced tougher criticism at home that the strategy was too strict.
Ardern in December announced a Royal Commission of Inquiry would look into whether the government made the right decisions in battling COVID-19 and how it can better prepare for future pandemics. Its report is due next year.
Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said he wouldn't be contesting the leadership of the party, throwing open the competition to become New Zealand's next prime minister to other members of the Labour Party.
Hermitage Nads
good riddance
spin
good that she is stepping down. How long people will digest propaganda?
Algernon LaCroix
Good riddance indeed, but she's done a lot of damage with her far-left policies in the process behind a mask of faux kindness. Now she can shuffle off to some overpaid gig with the UN or WEF to escape accountability.
itsonlyrocknroll
Ardern lead with sincere principled integrity, honestly as politicians come and go.
With the benefit of hindsight, Ardern flawed covid whack a mole policy sowed the seeds of Adrens fall from grace in the polls.
CarlosTakanakana
The Labour have ruined New Zealand, Jacinda should take responsibility for that.
nondualism
A world-class leader that sets a new bar of quality. Beat that world leaders. Name a better leader in the past decade.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Good riddance. Another WEF puppet falls. There's a reckoning coming.
Bob
Great news for New Zealanders!
CarlosTakanakana
Edit: The Labour Party, whoops
nondualism
What 'propaganda'? Facebook group propaganda?
dagon
Yet other nations did not copy this approach which benefited the majority of NZ'ers.
Weekly subsidies covering a majority of lost wages to the workforce rolling out before the implementation of lockdowns.
Unlike Japan and the US where massive wealth transfers to businesses occurred months before one or a few stimulus payments were doled out to the populace. And payroll protections and guarantees that were almost non-existent with benefits accruing to business owners through consistent, continuous subsidies.
Ardern's COVID response stand out as one of the most socially responsible amongst nations.
Salute for her maverick consideration for all her citizens.
nondualism
nondualism
It's easy for keyboard warriors to throw around claims of 'far-right' policies, propaganda', 'faux kindness' yet it seems very hard for anyone to provide any evidence for such wild claims aye. ;)
Fighto!
No surprise at all, Ardern has been incredibly unpopular for a long time. Id imagine her party has tapped her on the shoulder and told her that her time is up, or else she'd be ousted.
Inflation now at a disastrous 7% in NZ, with some of the highest real estate and rental prices in the world probably explains her unpopularity. NZ need to lower taxes and get inflation under control.
Strangerland
She was a great PM, did very well for her country, and guided it through Covid well.
TokyoLiving
Now the conservative, square-minded losers celebrate..
CarlosTakanakana
@nondualism
Yes, Luxon.
bo
That accent, could never understand a word she said!
nondualism
Can you explain why? What is his experience and credentials as a public figure and leader? What are his political views?
Fighto!
LOL - you can say that about all 5 million Kiwis!
itsonlyrocknroll
Planned and timed well, nothing left to chance, the UN gravy train beckons and suits Ardern somewhat progressive style of politics.
nondualism
If you check stats online you'll see that NZ has done better than almost any other nation econimacally since COVID. Inflation is not as high as other nations, house prices are coming down rapidly, jobs numbers remain stable,, toursim is returning rapidly. There is still more work to do but to say NZ is worse off under Adern is just not based on facts.
Algernon LaCroix
Of course it's easy. She's done the work for us. NZ's economy is stuffed, housing is unaffordable, high inflation, she's trying to tax farmers into oblivion.
Strangerland
Has there been a better world-leader for their people in the last 50 years world-wide than Ardern? I think not. Clearly amazing, and she'll go down in history as being a model for how all world leaders should treat their people. A true saint.
Eastman
a bit late but still better than...never
hope that NZ will have better PM soon.
Bob
Must be tiring being that much of a tyrant.
nondualism
Inflation, as I';m sure you are aware, is a problem everywhere and NZ does not have it as bad as some nations and certianly no worse. House prices are falling rapidly to more realistic prices. Taxes are not going up in an unusually high way.
fatrainfallingintheforest
I think Ms Ardern has seen the writing on the wall, and has recognised that Labour has much less of a chance of winning the next election with her at the helm. The last three years have been tough for New Zealanders because of COVID and Ardern is an easy target for their blame. Particularly those who lack the ability to take responsibility for themselves.
Unfortunately for her, the successful COVID strategies implemented by her government weren't copied elsewhere, and the walls inevitably closed in on New Zealand, with the more contagious variants and public pressure to abandon said strategies as the pandemic wore on.
Fighto,
Yes. There were lots of promises unfulfilled, such as decreasing child poverty, and in education and transport. House prices have been an issue for far longer than Ardern had been the prime minister, though.
2020hindsights
Algernon LaCroix
For example?
cenobite
Nice woman, but I constantly tut-tutted her Covid policy. Being overly cautious, and then draconian. At the end of the day, this liberal wave of politicians that she was one of overly focused on equality and Me too and BLM, as well as poleaxing Trump and his ilk, at the huge risk of not seeing what was happening in China, Russia, Iran, etc. They were slow to act. This emboldened monsters like Putin, and now Jacinda doesn’t have the fight in her to deal with it. What the west needs now are harder, tougher, dare I say it nastier politicians to clean up the trash