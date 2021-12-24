Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea Ex-President
FILE - Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives to attend a hearing on the extension of her detention at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea on Oct. 10, 2017. South Korea said Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 it will grant a special pardon to Park who is serving a lengthy prison term for a series of corruption charges. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
world

Former S Korean President Park, jailed for corruption, pardoned

6 Comments
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea said Friday it will grant a special pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who is serving a lengthy prison term for bribery and other crimes.

The Justice Ministry said in a statement that Park’s pardon is aimed at overcoming national divisions and promoting unity in the face of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Park was arrested and sent to prison in 2017, after being removed from office following a corruption scandal that prompted months of massive street protests. Her ouster marked a stunning fall from grace for the country’s first female president and conservative icon.

In January, South Korea’s Supreme Court upheld her 20-year prison term. She could have served a combined 22 years behind bars because she was separately convicted of meddling in her party’s nominations ahead of parliamentary elections in 2016.

Park is a daughter of late authoritarian President Park Chung-hee. She was elected in late 2012 on a wave of support from conservatives who celebrate her father as a hero who pulled the country up from poverty despite his suppression of civil rights.

She was impeached by lawmakers in December 2016, and formally removed in March 2017, after the the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment.

Among the main charges she faced was collusion with her longtime confidante, Choi Soon-sil, to take millions of dollars in bribes and extortion money from some of the country’s largest business groups, including Samsung, while she was in office.

She was succeeded by Moon Jae-in, a liberal who won a special by-election following her ouster.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

Park was arrested and sent to prison in 2017, after being removed from office following a corruption scandal that prompted months of massive street protests.

The South Korean government can expect massive street protests once again..... Koreans hate corruption from within the government and Park Geun-hye is still a very loathed figure.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yea, but she was better than Moon.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Great news. Now perhaps Myanmar might take note of this compassionate move and consider something similar.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Among the main charges she faced was collusion with her longtime confidante, Choi Soon-sil, to take millions of dollars in bribes and extortion money from some of the country’s largest business groups, including Samsung, while she was in office.

There are many things to admire about Korean and it's people. Imagine if others countries went after the corruption of even their most powerful figures with such gusto.

Looking at Japan and the US in particular.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Moon seems to have started preparing for himself

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Nice lady

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo