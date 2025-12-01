 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Jane Austen Birthday
FILE - A sound and light show with a literary theme developed by Luxmuralis, which includes a section on writer Jane Austen, is screened inside Winchester Cathedral in Winchester, England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, file)
world

Fans celebrate Jane Austen's 250th birthday in Britain and beyond

0 Comments
LONDON

Fans of Jane Austen celebrated the acclaimed author's 250th birthday on Tuesday with a church service in her home village, festive visits to her house and a virtual party for those paying tribute from afar.

Thousands of enthusiasts around the world have already taken part in a yearlong celebration of one of English literature’s greats, who penned “Pride and Prejudice," “Sense and Sensibility” and other beloved novels.

On Tuesday — to mark 250 years since she was born on Dec. 16, 1775 — Jane Austen’s House, in the southern English village of Chawton, hosted talks, tours and performances for dozens of visitors. Celebrations concluded with an online party for fans from all over the world.

“Regency dress strongly encouraged,” organizers said, adding that more than 500 people from countries as far-flung as Chile, Kazakhstan and Belarus had signed up for the Zoom party.

The cottage, now a museum with Austen artifacts, was where the author lived for the last years of her life and where she wrote all six of her novels.

“It has been an absolute joy to spend 2025 celebrating the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth. It has been a year filled with laughter, love, community and inspiration," said Lizzie Dunford, director of Jane Austen’s House. "Here’s to the next 250 years.”

A church service featuring music and readings was held in Steventon, the rural village where she was born.

Fans, who call themselves “Janeites," have marked the anniversary year with Regency balls and festivals staged in the U.K., U.S. and beyond.

Over the weekend, the city of Bath, where Austen lived for five years, hosted the Yuletide Jane Austen Birthday Ball, the finale of many grand costumed events held there this year.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Move to Japan: Visas, Requirements and Everything You Need to Know in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Daiso Must-Haves For Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2026 – 2027 Tournament Guide and Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Yoshiminedera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

One Day in Shibamata: A Guide to Downtown Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Rethinking Life in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Easy Kinako Cookie Recipe: Spread The Love This Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Mizuhiki Art: The Beautiful Knots On Holiday Gifts

Savvy Tokyo