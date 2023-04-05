Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Biden Denver
First lady Jill Biden speaks during a stop to attend a roundtable discussion on the federal workforce training program to help community college students earn certificates for entry-level jobs Monday, April 3, 2023, inside the State Capitol in Denver. Both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers were on hand for the first lady's visit, the first of four stops across the country to promote the Biden Administration's effort to invest in America. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
world

Jill Biden to represent U.S. at King Charles III coronation

WASHINGTON

First lady Jill Biden will represent the U.S. at the coronation of King Charles III next month, President Joe Biden told the royal during a Tuesday call, the White House said.

Biden said he looked forward to meeting with the king in the UK “at a future date," the White House said, and that his wife “looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States.”

The White House said the pair also discussed the “strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our peoples.”

The president and the first lady jointly attended last year's funeral in London for Elizabeth II. No sitting U.S. president has ever attended a British royal coronation.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

