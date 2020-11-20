Newsletter Signup Register / Login
President-elect Joe Biden walks out of The Queen theater, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., after participating in a meeting with the National Governors Association's executive committee with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
world

Biden wins Georgia, flipping the state for Democrats

WASHINGTON

Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, an extraordinary victory for Democrats who pushed to expand their electoral map through the Sun Belt.

The win by Biden pads his Electoral College margin of victory over President Donald Trump. Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on Nov 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to the Democrats’ column.

Biden now has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

In 2020, Democrats had focused heavily on the state, seeing it in play two years after Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the governor’s race. Both of Georgia’s Senate seats were on the ballot this year, further boosting the state’s political profile as well as spending by outside groups seeking to influence voters. Those two races are headed to a January runoff.

Georgia hadn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992.

