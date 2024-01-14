Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Biden Climate Envoy
FILE - John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, speaks during a news conference at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Dec. 6, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Kerry is stepping down from the Biden administration in the coming weeks, according to two people familiar with his plans. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
world

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry to leave Biden administration

By SEUNG MIN KIM
WASHINGTON

John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy on climate, is stepping down from the Biden administration in the coming weeks, according to two people familiar with his plans.

Kerry, a longtime senator and secretary of state, was tapped shortly after Joe Biden's November 2020 election to take on the new role created specifically to fight climate change on behalf of the administration on the global stage.

Kerry’s departure plans were first reported Saturday by Axios.

Kerry was one of the leading drafters of the 2015 Paris climate accords and came into the role with significant experience abroad, as secretary of state during the Obama administration and from nearly three decades as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Biden’s decision to tap Kerry for the post was seen as one way the incoming president was making good on his campaign pledge to battle climate change in a more forceful and visible manner than in previous administrations.

“The climate crisis is a universal threat to humankind and we all have a responsibility to deal with it as rapidly as we can,” Kerry said in a visit to Beijing last summer, when he met with Vice President Han Zheng on climate matters.

Kerry represented Massachusetts for 28 years in the Senate and was also the Democratic presidential nominee in 2004.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

